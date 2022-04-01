The Internet Interdisciplinary Institute (IN3), a research centre belonging to the Universitat Oberta de Catalunya (UOC), has been awarded TECNIO accreditation by the Government of Catalonia through its Agency for Business Competitiveness (ACCIÓ). The aim of this recognition is to identify and highlight technology developers in Catalonia's RDI system that have distinctive technological capabilities with potential to transfer them in order to strengthen the business sector and make the Catalan innovation ecosystem attractive to the world. Centres with the accreditation, such as the IN3, can display the TECNIO label to highlight this status. In addition, they are also visible on the ACCIÓ website.

As to the University's research and innovation activities, Marta Aymerich, vice president for Strategic Planning and Research, said that "the UOC aims to be attractive, securing talent and projects; outstanding, publishing and disseminating more and better; and meaningful, carrying out research that has societal impact. TECNIO is an example of this ambition: the recognition of a trajectory and of the ability to carry out research and knowledge transfer in a field in which we are renowned."

The professor and director of the IN3 David Megías also gave his assessment of the significance of the accreditation based on its specific advantages, such as the regular publication of calls for applications open only to accredited centres. These can include, for example, funding calls offering highly prestigious postdoctoral contracts. Furthermore, Megías, who is also the lead researcher of the research group K-riptography and Information Security for Open Networks (KISON), highlighted that "companies that enter into contracts with TECNIO centres for the performance of research projects are eligible for direct grants and tax benefits".