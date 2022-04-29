An adaptable, free tool

The Folio project was conceived in 2014 and the first stage was launched in 2018 in the Bachelor's Degree in Digital Design and Creation. Since then, the tool has been extended to other programmes and its features have been improved thanks to feedback from users: students and teaching staff.

"The main benefit for the students has been the ability to share work with their peers, with the consequent rise in self-esteem and a sense of the social value of their work," said one of the members of teaching staff interviewed.

Students also value the opportunity to showcase their work and learn from what their peers are doing. They also highlight the opportunities it offers them to enter the world of work. "It's had a positive effect in general. Being able to see how your peers have different approaches to the work helps you learn," said one student. "I think it's a system that should be used more because it could be a vital tool for finding work."

Folio is currently exclusive to the UOC, but, in the future, it is expected to expand to other universities, which would allow communication between institutions. There are also plans to integrate other assessment tools, such as the Graf system.

Examples of student's Folios:

https://lcapitan.folio.uoc.edu;

https://mhernandezve.folio.uoc.edu;

https://jballiu.folio.uoc.edu;

This UOC project supports Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 4 (Quality Education).

Reference article:

BERGA-CARRERAS, Quelic and BARBERÀ, Elena. Viral learning from the university: a techno-pedagogical model to transcend classroom boundaries in the learning process.

Realia, Research in Education and Learning Innovation Archives. DOI: http://dx.doi.org/10.7203/realia.28.20977

UOC R&I

The UOC's research and innovation (R&I) is helping overcome pressing challenges faced by global societies in the 21st century, by studying interactions between technology and human & social sciences with a specific focus on the network society, e-learning and e-health.

Over 500 researchers and 51 research groups work among the University's seven faculties and two research centres: the Internet Interdisciplinary Institute (IN3) and the eHealth Center (eHC).

The University also cultivates online learning innovations at its eLearning Innovation Center (eLinC), as well as UOC community entrepreneurship and knowledge transfer via the Hubbik platform.