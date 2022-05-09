More tools for personalization

"Fibromyalgia has no specific known cause and there is no cure, but a psychological improvement has an impact on physical health," explained Aguilera. This is particularly important in a disease "which is still questioned by some doctors, and which is often considered less important due to the fact that it mainly affects women," she added.

The standard cognitive-behavioural therapy "is more interested in how to change behaviour than the reason behind it," said Aguilera, while personal construct therapy is focused in particular "on how you build your world and what you give meaning to. But it's not so much about setting them against each other, as seeing whether the two of them can be useful from a different perspective."

Some studies have shown that personal construct therapy could be useful in treating depression, for example, but apart from a small pilot study, "this is the first time that this type of therapy has been studied and shown to be helpful for fibromyalgia patients," explained Medina. Having more proven resources means that they can be adapted to the patients' preferences. "It helps us to personalize treatments, and adapt them better. We have more tools for listening, learning and proposing strategies," he concluded.

The study received funding from the Spanish Ministry of Science and Innovation.

This research by the UOC supports Sustainable Development Goal ( SDG ) 3, Good Health and Well-being.

Reference article:

Mari Aguilera, Clara Paz, Marta Salla, Victoria Compañ, Joan Carles Medina, Leticia Medeiros-Ferreira, Guillem Feixas. (2022). Cognitive-behavioral and personal construct therapies for depression in women with fibromyalgia: a randomized controlled trial. International Journal of Clinical and Health Psychology, 22(2). Doi: https://doi.org/10.1016/j.ijchp.2022.100296

UOC R&I

The UOC's research and innovation (R&I) is helping overcome pressing challenges faced by global societies in the 21st century, by studying interactions between technology and human & social sciences with a specific focus on the network society, e-learning and e-health.

Over 500 researchers and 51 research groups work among the University's seven faculties and two research centres: the Internet Interdisciplinary Institute (IN3) and the eHealth Center (eHC).

The University also cultivates online learning innovations at its eLearning Innovation Center (eLinC), as well as UOC community entrepreneurship and knowledge transfer via the Hubbik platform.