Stanford University has published its ranking of the world's top 2% of most highly cited researchers in 2020. Three Universitat Oberta de Catalunya (UOC) researchers, from its Internet Interdisciplinary Institute (IN3), appear in the ranking: Hug March, Jordi Cabot and Xavier Vilajosana.

"I see it as an opportunity to gain recognition and raise our profile, individually and collectively, for my research group, my faculty, my centre and the university in general, for the research carried out in the fields of environmental studies, urban studies and geography," said Hug March, researcher at the Urban Transformation and Global Change Laboratory ( TURBA Lab ) and member of the Faculty of Economics and Business.

In turn, ICREA researcher Jordi Cabot said that "for me, it's very important that the research we do in our group has a strong academic and social impact". The lead researcher of the Systems, Software and Models Research Lab ( SOM Research Lab ) added that "this indicator is one more metric that helps us to see that we're going in the right direction".