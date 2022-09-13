Invisibility to avoid stigma

For example, students with some kind of mental or learning disorder are more afraid of being labelled, of thinking that others don't believe that the needs they explain are true and of having to work harder to be taken into account and obtain official certification of disability. "In short, many students try to avoid stigmatization by staying invisible, not standing out and not disclosing their disability. However, this often has negative consequences as, if they don't disclose their status, they can't access the adaptations they need, or do so too late, which has a negative impact on their academic results," revealed the UOC researchers.

Given this situation, we need to avoid focusing on disability from a purely medical perspective, which often uses terms like 'pathologies' and 'patients' and which tends to make the students internalize responsibility. From a social model standpoint, what is happening with these students is that the environment doesn't accommodate their needs and it is actually this that 'disables' people. Therefore, the authors stress that what is important is for the learning environment to be inclusive and to welcome everyone, adopting universal measures and, when these are not sufficient, implementing individual adaptations. "The consequences of the lack of awareness, of sensitivity and proper services for these people are associated with the 'withdrawal' of students with disabilities. In other words, in such a situation, students may choose to go unnoticed or become invisible to the university," affirmed the authors.

So, to improve the academic experience of people with disabilities, universities need to show a firm commitment to educational inclusivity for everyone, whatever their personal circumstances, a shift that has been greatly boosted by the demands of the pandemic. "The COVID-19 crisis has accelerated the migration towards partially or fully online models in many universities. In the meantime, students with disabilities are increasingly choosing such institutions due to the accessibility of the campus or to the materials they offer, as well as the flexibility around the pace of studying. This is both an opportunity and a challenge for institutions implementing distance learning models", added Meneses.

Streamlining, sensitivity, personalization

The researchers provide a series of recommendations to improve the services universities provide for students with disabilities. Firstly, they need to streamline and simplify procedures for disclosure of disabilities to the institution by students, to avoid them having to repeatedly disclose them over the course of their studies. Secondly, it is necessary to provide personalized support and follow-up sensitive to the needs associated with different kinds of disabilities. Such services could be provided by establishing a specific disability services department, as some distance universities have done.

"Universities need to reorient support for students with disabilities by developing a long-term institutional policy encompassing the actions of a specific service that provides active and personal support and follow-up. In this regard, the UOC's efforts to improve these people's experience can be of significant help in tackling the wide range of student needs and act as an example when dealing with the challenges involved in the progressive adoption of hybrid or online education models by universities", concluded the experts.

[This work has been carried out with the special collaboration of Sílvia Mata, head of the UOC's Disability Services, and of the students with disabilities who generously shared their time and views with the researchers].

This UOC research supports Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) 4, Quality Education, and 10, Reduced Inequalities.

Reference article:

Melián, E., & Meneses, J. (2022). Getting ahead in the online university: Disclosure experiences of students with apparent and hidden disabilities. International Journal of Educational Research, 114, 101991. https://doi.org/10.1016/j.ijer.2022.101991

