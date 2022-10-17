Optimism

"Open science has become a mainstream idea. Going against it is now perceived as politically incorrect, and this has been a great achievement of communication in recent years," explained López Borrull. The opinions presented in the new study lead to the conclusion that now is the right time to move forward with its implementation, but that the change can only be completed if there is a clear institutional will to do so.

"Our study shows a current snapshot of the barriers and the drivers that would pave the way towards open science. The research provides useful and applicable knowledge that should help in the implementation of new policies, because these are the ones that determine what people do," added the UOC researcher. Or, as the article concludes: "When the right structure and incentive are in place, researchers deliver."

Change is under way

Although the current system of scientific assessment gives priority to quantity over quality – the reality known as 'publish or perish' – Pastora Martínez Samper, the UOC's Vice President for Globalization and Cooperation, said that change is under way: "In Europe, a coalition of organizations is being created to implement a system of assessment that prioritizes the quality and diversity of research, under the auspices of the European Commission." In this situation, the International Open Access Week will be held from October 24 to 30.

"The coalition will be launched this year, made up of the institutions that sign up to the commitments agreed in a collaborative agreement published in July," she added. "The UOC has been involved in the debates and we have begun the internal debate to decide whether to join the coalition," she concluded.

The UOC is committed to open knowledge

The UOC, in addition to recently creating of the Open Science new unit in the Office of the Deputy General Manager for Research and Innovation, is a university that is firmly committed to open knowledge, with a comprehensive approach that goes beyond science to include learning resources and open innovation processes. "We have created institutional structures to promote change, such as the institutional policy that was approved last year, or our support for DORA, the San Francisco Declaration on Research Assessment, which we signed in 2019. Our strategy is set out in the UOC's Open Knowledge Action Plan, designed and implemented in a participatory way by the university's academic and management teams," explained Martínez Samper.

Since the plan was approved, "the number of academic articles in our open institutional repository – the O2 Repository – has more than doubled," added the vice president, who goes on to say that the number of learning resources and students' final projects available in open access has increased by almost 40%.

This UOC research supports Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 4 (Quality Education).

Reference article

Aurora González Teruel; Alexandre López Borrull; Gema Santos Hermosa; Francisca Abad García; Candela Ollé; Rocío Serrano Vicente. Drivers and barriers in the transition to open science: the perspective of stakeholders in the Spanish scientific community. Profesional de la Información. 2022, May. DOI: 10.3145/epi.2022.may.05.

UOC R&I

The UOC's research and innovation (R&I) is helping overcome pressing challenges faced by global societies in the 21st century, by studying interactions between technology and human & social sciences with a specific focus on the network society, e-learning and e-health.

The UOC's research is conducted by over 500 researchers and 51 research groups distributed between the university's seven faculties, the E-learning Research programme, and two research centres: the Internet Interdisciplinary Institute (IN3) and the eHealth Center (eHC).

The University also cultivates online learning innovations at its eLearning Innovation Center (eLinC), as well as UOC community entrepreneurship and knowledge transfer via the Hubbik platform.