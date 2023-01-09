Salvador Macip, new dean of the UOC Faculty of Health Sciences

Professor Salvador Macip, who is also a doctor, researcher and writer, is starting as dean of the Faculty of Health Sciences at the Universitat Oberta de Catalunya (UOC) this January. He is currently a full professor at the UOC as well as an associate professor at the University of Leicester in the UK, where he also heads a research laboratory focusing on cancer and ageing. Macip will take over as dean from Ramon Gomis, who has headed the faculty since January 2018.

The new dean has a medical degree (1994) and a PhD in Molecular Genetics and Human Physiology (1998) from the University of Barcelona. From 1998 to 2008 he worked at New York's Mount Sinai Hospital, carrying out research into the molecular bases of cancer and ageing. In 2008 his academic career took him to the University of Leicester, where he now heads the Mechanisms of Cancer and Ageing Laboratory. He joined the UOC in 2020 as a member of the Faculty of Health Sciences and, two years later, the university made him a full professor.

He is a regular contributor to the newspapers Ara and El Periódico and to the SER radio programme El Balcó, and he is the author of some 40 books, including novels, children's literature and short stories. These include works like Les grans epidèmies modernes (La Campana, 2010), Jugar a ser déus (Bromera, 2014), Enemigos microscópicos (Materia, 2016), ¿Es posible frenar el envejecimiento? (Materia, 2016), Ramón y Cajal: Ara i aquí (Angle, 2016), 100 preguntes sobre el càncer (Cossetània, 2018) and Què ens fa humans? (Arcàdia, 2022). His books have been honoured with a number of awards and have been translated into ten languages.

For Macip, this appointment at the UOC represents "an honour and a responsibility” that he will take on with great enthusiasm. "Dr Ramon Gomis has done an excellent job, giving the faculty great energy, and I am stepping into his shoes with the goal of maintaining this upward trajectory and working to scale the greatest heights possible," he said.