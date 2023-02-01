Recommendations for change

Measures and initiatives to eradicate sexism in education should ideally focus on various aspects: those that are related to the students' personality (such as their abilities and attitudes), to social aspects (such as roles or stereotypes) and to the role played by other agents (such as families and teachers).

Some strategies involve families understanding that educating girls in STEM is an advantage and an opportunity. Others entail training teachers in issues of equality, and creating educational models with non-sexist teaching materials and women as role models. To achieve this, Sáinz is leading the new HORIGESTEM project funded by the Spanish government, which examines the influence of leading women in STEM fields on inspiring young girls' interest in STEM fields. It is also important to promote gender balance in advanced studies. To that end, the GenTIC group is coordinating INSPIRE, a new European project that seeks to promote gender equality in scientific research and innovation.

"It is essential to place women at the centre of scientific and technological breakthroughs. In other words, they must not only be beneficiaries of those breakthroughs, but also their designers and producers," said Sáinz. "Their skills, their abilities, their interests and their concerns have been underestimated for too long. It's also time to highlight the various contributions that women have made to the different fields of knowledge, and to stress their major role in care in both the family and social spheres, and their importance in innovation linked to those areas."

According to Sáinz, it is essential to convey the message that equal opportunities between men and women will not be fully achieved until the social stakeholders come together and work in the same direction. Achieving this, and placing women at the forefront of scientific and technological breakthroughs, would be a major contribution to addressing the main challenges facing the world today, such as social injustice and climate change.

The research carried out by the UOC's GenTIC group works towards the achievement of Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 5, Gender Equality.

Related paper

SÁINZ, Milagros. How to Address Stereotypes and Practices Limiting Access to STEM-Related Education for Women and Girls, UN Women. The report is available in this link.

UOC R&I

The UOC's research and innovation (R&I) is helping overcome pressing challenges faced by global societies in the 21st century by studying interactions between technology and human & social sciences with a specific focus on the network society, e-learning and e-health.

Over 500 researchers and 51 research groups work in the UOC's seven faculties, its eLearning Research programme and its two research centres: the Internet Interdisciplinary Institute (IN3) and the eHealth Center (eHC).

The university also develops online learning innovations at its eLearning Innovation Center (eLinC), as well as UOC community entrepreneurship and knowledge transfer via the Hubbik platform.