A quarter of us will suffer from some mental health condition over the course of our lives, according to a number of reports by the WHO. Indeed, in Spain, this issue is the second-most common cause of sick leave. With the mission of helping ensure early diagnosis and offering patients personalized care, start-up Aimentia has created an artificial intelligence platform for identifying and effectively monitoring those experiencing some kind of mental health problem who are potentially at risk. To tackle the challenges posed by this health issue, the entrepreneurial project has secured €500,000 of private funding, a sum that could rise to €800,000.

In the words of Edgar Jorba, Aimentia CEO and co-founder, who is studying for the Online MBA at the UOC (Universitat Oberta de Catalunya), mental health conditions are becoming a "silent worldwide epidemic, which needs to be tackled with innovation and the development of new technologies". The WHO estimates that, between 2010 and 2030, the cumulative cost of treating mental health will total some $16 trillion.

Given the scale of the challenge, Aimentia has implemented its platform not only in Spain, but also in Argentina, Mexico and Chile, and already boasts more than 31,000 registered users, both patients and professionals, at more than 120 schools. "Mental health is still regarded, unfortunately, as a stigma," noted Edgar Jorba. "And that's why we seek to democratize access to this care model, based on research and smart clinical tools that go far beyond a mere video call," he added.