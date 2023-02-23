Higher levels of digital competence among younger staff

Most of the participants rated their level of digital competence as average (47.8%) or basic (44.5%), while the majority were found to have a basic level in the competence test. The study also found differences according to age: levels of digital competence were higher among younger professionals (aged between 18 and 25 years old). "This result is repeated in other scenarios, where the level of digital literacy is inversely proportional to the user's age," explained Teresa Romeu , a member of the Faculty of Psychology and Education Sciences at the UOC, and a researcher in the Edul@b research group.

"This shows that using digital technologies in the personal sphere has positive effects on their use in professional practice," said Eulàlia Hernández, a researcher in the Behavioural Design Lab-PSiNET research group, and a member of the Faculty of Psychology and Education Sciences.

Training beyond professional tools

The study also gathers very valuable information about the most widely used professional digital tools (office tools, social media and electronic health records), as well as which of these tools the participants in the study would like to receive more training on. These included disease prevention and health promotion tools, office tools, electronic health records and remote monitoring tools.

According to Guitert, these results show that the training needs went beyond the main types of digital tools used in professional practice, and that these needs were inversely proportional to how frequently they were used. "The data show that the interest of healthcare professionals in digital competence goes beyond the limitations imposed by their current professional digital skills, or even their current clinical practice."

The researchers believe that this is one of the challenges of digital training, as a command of professional tools is not enough. "Despite healthcare professionals being adept at digital technologies (by which we mean electronic medical records, and e-appointments, which were widely implemented due to COVID-19, among other tools), if the level of digital literacy is low, we're not taking advantage of all the benefits that digital health has to offer, and healthcare professionals are a key factor in this area," said Saigí.

This study will be the starting point for the design of training content tailored to professionals, which will have an impact on both undergraduate and postgraduate training, and on continuous education for healthcare professionals who are working, while falling within the framework programme for digital competencies established for healthcare professionals.

New project with Estonia

COMPDIG-Salut will continue with a new two-year project which has already obtained funding from the European Union. The initiative, which was launched last January, is being led by the ICT Social Health Foundation and the Ministry of Social Affairs of Estonia, with the participation of experts from the UOC.

The main objective is to enable health authorities to implement a strategy to standardize, assess and improve digital competencies among healthcare professionals. The project will thereby define training pathways associated with those skills, in which the UOC will play an active role. "As an innovative university in the use of online training, making intensive use of information technologies, and a leader in the field of digital health, as well as being a Collaborating Centre in eHealth for the WHO, we can provide solutions not only in training for the acquisition of digital competencies, but also in the design and implementation of diagnostic tools, which are a key factor in making decisions such as establishing strategies," said Saigí.

This project has received funding from the European Union's Technical Support Instrument (TSI). It has been led by the TIC Salut Social Foundation and developed by NTT DATA with support from the UOC and the Directorate-General for Structural Reform Support (DG Reform).

This UOC research supports Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 3, Good Health and Well-being.

