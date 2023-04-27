The testimony of 23 women

The study is based on the experiences of 23 women living in Spain who suffered from violence within their heterosexual relationships and reported what had happened to them. There are significant differences in their accounts as regards how they dealt with the process and their self-perception.

The results show the negative psychological impact that interacting with people working in the justice system often had on the victims: "Many of them said they had felt they were questioned, judged or not listened to," the study states. Likewise, there are some issues that are inherent to the judicial process (e.g. those relating to the implications of the presumption of innocence), while others arose from factors that were not legal (such as prejudices arising from the patriarchal view of women as being particularly vulnerable and fragile).

According to the researchers, these narratives show the justice system's tendency to reproduce the dynamics of social attribution of the traits of victimization. "As a society, and as a result of the conceptual framework of Spanish Organic Law 1/2004, the image we have of abused women is of weak, vulnerable, passive women who need special protection. That is epitomized in a vision of the 'good victim', who meets society's expectations and who's considered eligible for care services and aid," said Hernández-Hidalgo.

"But what happens when an abused woman doesn't match that profile? What happens when she doesn't look untidy, or worn out, or weak, or dresses well and is carefully made up when she comes to testify in court? Some of the women we interviewed explained to us that, as this description applied to them, their status as a victim was called into question, using phrases such as 'you don't fit the profile of a victim of gender violence'. These situations are undoubtedly regrettable due to the additional psychological harm they do to these women, and they're a consequence of working on the basis of clichés and labels."

Main conclusions

The study's main conclusion is that the wide range of experiences cannot be limited to the victim-survivor dichotomy, and that within the criminal justice system the process of labelling based on clichés and preconceived ideas about what a 'good victim' should be like and behave like is very influential.

Systems based on this reductionist point of view are inadequate and insufficient to respond to the needs of women who have suffered or are suffering from gender violence, and they also increase the risk of secondary victimization.

What has been shown to be positive for these women is freeing themselves from their abuser, receiving psychological help, and the passage of time. In most cases, they do not find their experiences during the legal process to be helpful. However, there are some strategies that could help make the justice system more receptive and sensitive to these cases:

Providing specialized training for professionals working in the justice system.

in the justice system. Creating specific professional services and positions to support, train and prepare these women so that they can deal with the impact of going through the judicial process.

to support, train and prepare these women so that they can deal with the impact of going through the judicial process. Giving them ways to participate actively in the judicial process without feeling overwhelmed, to help them feel able to cope with the situation and reinforce their determination.

in the judicial process without feeling overwhelmed, to help them feel able to cope with the situation and reinforce their determination. Applying an approach to sentencing that addresses the harm caused by the offender rather than merely focusing on punishment.

"One way to improve the proceedings would be to move beyond the presumption of vulnerability as regards the female gender, and look at the real situation on a case-by-case basis. We should try to offer a response that is as tailored to each woman as possible, and end the prohibition on criminal mediation, but leaving its application open to cases in which it is possible," said Hernández-Hidalgo.

The system could find significant support in the results obtained from academic research in terms of improving this process and responding to the demands of society. It would also be useful to assess the interventions that are carried out, to determine whether the interventions are useful and what aspects need to be changed.

"In short, we need to listen to women who have experienced gender violence to find out first-hand what their needs are, the problems they face and the aspects that can be improved in terms of providing them with care and assistance," concluded Hernández-Hidalgo.

This UOC research fosters Sustainable Development Goal (SDG): 5, Gender equality.

Reference:

Alazne Aizpitarte, Josep Maria Tamarit-Sumalla, Patricia Hernández-Hidalgo & Laura Arantegui Arràez (2023): The Impact of Intimate Partner Violence on Women in Criminal Courts: Beyond the Victim-Survivor Dichotomy, Victims & Offenders, DOI: 10.1080/15564886.2022.2159904.

UOC R&I

The UOC's research and innovation (R&I) is helping overcome pressing challenges faced by global societies in the 21st century by studying interactions between technology and human & social sciences with a specific focus on the network society, e-learning and e-health.

Over 500 researchers and more than 50 research groups work in the UOC's seven faculties, its eLearning Research programme and its two research centres: the Internet Interdisciplinary Institute (IN3) and the eHealth Center (eHC).

The university also develops online learning innovations at its eLearning Innovation Center (eLinC), as well as UOC community entrepreneurship and knowledge transfer via the Hubbik platform.