According to a study by the Universitat Oberta de Catalunya (UOC), the Eurecat technology centre and the Autonomous University of Madrid, published as open access in PLoS ONE, students worked more continuously during the pandemic, which led to an improvement in their results.

The data analysis conducted over five academic years shows that continuous study, i.e. study beginning at least three months before examinations, is the best method for achieving good grades. This means that identifying how students are studying helps to predict their future performance.

The authors of the study used artificial intelligence (AI) to predict the results well in advance, enabling them to help students who were potentially going to achieve poor results. As they were warned in advance, the students were able to review their preparation methods and change their learning strategies if they were not productive. It also enabled the teaching staff to identify bad practices both during learning and, later, in examinations, since it detected both copying and cases of plagiarism.

"UNESCO declared the importance of AI in education in 2019," said the lead researcher, Laia Subirats, a course instructor with the UOC's Faculty of Computer Science, Multimedia and Telecommunications, and a research advisor in the ADaS Lab group at the UOC’s eHealth Center and a researcher at Eurecat. "In this study, we show that it can be used to prevent bad practices when studying and to identify unusual results that may be concealing misconduct, such as plagiarism."

The study is based on an analysis of the exercises done by 396 students on the Applied Computer Science course on the bachelor's degree in Chemical Engineering programme at the Autonomous University of Madrid with the e-valUAM adaptive learning tool. This e-learning platform presents tests with questions that vary depending on whether the answers given are correct or not. Based on the results of these tests, the research showed that AI can be used to help students to plan their study methods better. "AI can help continuous learning in various ways," Subirats explained. "In addition to detecting poor study strategies and bad practices, it can also personalize the pace of learning, provide personalized feedback through smart tutors, and answer questions by means of educational chatbots."