My Medic Eye, an app that gives patients control over their medical informationAn app that empowers people, enabling them to take control of their health with immediate access to all their medical information
My Medic Eye has already been downloaded more than 3,000 times in 75 countries
Good data governance, ensuring security and privacy, is fundamental in the health system. Privacy and security are not, however, incompatible with ease of access and the possibility of sharing information accurately and quickly with medical professionals who may need to treat the patient, or with the patients themselves.
Currently, the multiple models used by health systems do not take full advantage of the potential of new technologies. Some of these systems are, moreover, saturated and obsolete, so obtaining and sharing information often requires a lot of time, which has a direct negative impact on patient care.
The My Medic Eye project was launched to streamline access to each patient's medical information, while respecting their right to data privacy and their right to information regarding their health. "The aim of My Medic Eye is to empower people to take control of their own health through an app. My Medic Eye was created so that patients would be better able to monitor their own health and that of family members, all in a single space," said Yael Azagury, who is studying for a Bachelor's Degree in Computer Engineering at the Universitat Oberta de Catalunya (UOC) and one of the team responsible for the My Medic Eye project, a social responsibility start-up intended to help improve global health.
Video presenting My Medic Eye at the SpinUOC 2023
Quick access to the patient's medical records in one place
My Medic Eye is a platform where all the medical records for each patient are brought together. They are easy to access and read, include graphics and provide a simple way to share information via a smartphone app. "To achieve this we have created a comprehensive user-oriented medical record, to make often complex healthcare information easy to understand, giving patients a safe place where they can easily organize all their medical records in an accessible form, keeping things under control and retaining ownership of their data," the project head said.
For example, in the app, the information obtained from public or private medical centres in any country and symptoms recorded by patients themselves are organized in folders and can be viewed graphically. Data can be organized in modules and the system can be personalized by users. "In this way, patients can keep the information and data they consider most relevant handy. The idea is that they will be responsible for their own file and can share it with doctors or family members to facilitate diagnoses and treatment," Azagury added.
"We particularly see My Medic Eye as being potentially useful for the elderly and their carers, usually their children, for people living abroad who need a medical record that can be taken from one country to another, or parents who take care of their children's health and subsequently want to give them a complete record of their childhood," she said, regarding the possible advantages of the project.
Organization of personal and global health data
Thanks to this app, medical information can be centralized in a single place, whatever its source, symptoms can be recorded on a daily basis, appointments with healthcare professionals can be scheduled, and a record kept of medication prescribed.
"At a time when so many healthcare systems are still saturated, it's very important for each individual to have their medical details organized and accessible, to streamline visits and treatment," the project leader pointed out, also mentioning the possibility of compiling and ordering data for research. "A global, structured database of anonymous medical data, obtained with the proper permission of the owners, could be of great value to medical research and thus help to improve everyone's health," she commented.
My Medic Eye was one of the eight short-listed projects in the eleventh SpinUOC, the UOC's entrepreneurship and knowledge transfer conference.
The My Medic Eye app is currently available from the iOS and Android stores in 9 languages. In a few short months it has already been downloaded over 3,000 times in over 75 countries and has met with a very positive response from healthcare professionals and patients.
"The app is on the market and we've financed its development ourselves. Now we're looking for funding to promote it and expect substantial growth," she said, adding that they hope to become "a global standard that allows everyone to have their complete medical record to hand and easily accessible to streamline medical attention anywhere at any time."
This research at the UOC contributes to achieving Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) 3, Good Health and Well-being, and 9, Industry, Innovation and Infrastructure.
Press contact
Anna Torres
atorresgar@uoc.edu
+34 619 415 835
UOC R&I
The UOC's research and innovation (R&I) is helping overcome pressing challenges faced by global societies in the 21st century by studying interactions between technology and human & social sciences with a specific focus on the network society, e-learning and e-health.
Over 500 researchers and more than 50 research groups work in the UOC's seven faculties, its eLearning Research programme and its two research centres: the Internet Interdisciplinary Institute (IN3) and the eHealth Center (eHC).
The university also develops online learning innovations at its eLearning Innovation Center (eLinC), as well as UOC community entrepreneurship and knowledge transfer via the Hubbik platform.
Open knowledge and the goals of the United Nations 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development serve as strategic pillars for the UOC's teaching, research and innovation. More information: research.uoc.edu.