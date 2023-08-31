Good data governance, ensuring security and privacy, is fundamental in the health system. Privacy and security are not, however, incompatible with ease of access and the possibility of sharing information accurately and quickly with medical professionals who may need to treat the patient, or with the patients themselves.

Currently, the multiple models used by health systems do not take full advantage of the potential of new technologies. Some of these systems are, moreover, saturated and obsolete, so obtaining and sharing information often requires a lot of time, which has a direct negative impact on patient care.

The My Medic Eye project was launched to streamline access to each patient's medical information, while respecting their right to data privacy and their right to information regarding their health. "The aim of My Medic Eye is to empower people to take control of their own health through an app. My Medic Eye was created so that patients would be better able to monitor their own health and that of family members, all in a single space," said Yael Azagury, who is studying for a Bachelor's Degree in Computer Engineering at the Universitat Oberta de Catalunya (UOC) and one of the team responsible for the My Medic Eye project, a social responsibility start-up intended to help improve global health.

