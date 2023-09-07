A more local look

Along the same lines, the lead author of the study noted that each local situation is very different, which is why pesticide reduction plans have to be tailored to each region. And this is where, according to her, the role of the specialists hired by administrations is key: "Specialists have in-depth knowledge of local dynamics and are there to help farmers and improve the sustainability of agriculture. I think they should be involved much more in thinking about the development of these plans in each region."

A broader look

Argüelles also emphasized that the use of pesticides is not an isolated action and cannot be resolved in isolation; rather, actions must jointly address other related problems affecting agriculture: "The use of pesticides must be seen as part of a precarious agricultural system in which farmers generally have little decision-making power over their businesses."

She warned that public institutions have a long way to go to facilitate the change to pesticide-free agriculture and stop indirectly subsidizing the pesticide industry. "It's not easy for farmers to move to different customers or machinery, but what would happen if a provision stipulating that all schools had to serve organic food was enacted? Or what if each region's county council made mechanical weeding systems available to farmers?" asked Argüelles by way of illustration.

From the beach to the countryside, an original idea

The expert thus gave as an example a joint farmer-specialist work initiative. "This idea came from a Plant Protection Association. It occurred to them that the machine used to clean sand on beaches, which works like a sieve, could be used to filter nutsedge tubers. At the interviews I carried out, several conventional farmers said they'd tried it and been convinced. What this initiative demonstrates is that farmers are open to new ideas and can see the need to try new methods beyond chemicals," she said.

The risks of an uncertain future

During the interviews, the researcher found out how horticulturists feel: "They feel abandoned, economically vulnerable, they can't see a good solution to the management of weeds, and all this ends up influencing their attitude towards the government, technology and specialists. Also, they are worried about the lack of generational renewal."

According to Argüelles, all this entails significant risks: "If all these people retire without someone to take over, who will buy or rent the land? Probably big companies. This has social, environmental and biodiversity implications... Farmers are maintaining the landscape and growing very varied crops. From a purely economic point of view, this may not be the most efficient way. Having many hectares with the same crop may be more efficient. But the more homogeneous the crop, the more necessary the pesticides."

The researcher fears that, when these horticulturists retire, a significant cultural heritage and knowledge will be lost, which will be unhelpful in the fight against climate change. "These farmers know what varieties to use and how to change them, because they've already had to adapt. Losing this knowledge due to a lack of generational renewal places whatever comes next at risk. Climate change makes this local knowledge even more important", she concluded. This is precisely the focus of a new UOC research project recently funded by the La Caixa Foundation, of which Argüelles is the principal investigator.

This UOC research project supports United Nations Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 3, good health and well-being, 13 climate action and 15, life on land.

Reference

Lucía Argüelles, Hug March. A relational approach to pesticide use: Farmers, herbicides, nutsedge, and the weedy path to pesticide use reduction objectives, Journal of Rural Studies, Volume 101, 2023, 103046, ISSN 0743-0167, https://doi.org/10.1016/j.jrurstud.2023.103046

UOC R&I

The UOC's research and innovation (R&I) is helping overcome pressing challenges faced by global societies in the 21st century by studying interactions between technology and human & social sciences with a specific focus on the network society, e-learning and e-health.

Over 500 researchers and more than 50 research groups work in the UOC's seven faculties, its eLearning Research programme and its two research centres: the Internet Interdisciplinary Institute (IN3) and the eHealth Center (eHC).

The university also develops online learning innovations at its eLearning Innovation Center (eLinC), as well as UOC community entrepreneurship and knowledge transfer via the Hubbik platform.