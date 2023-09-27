While chatting with friends, Mohsen Rahmanikivi felt a mixture of surprise and shock on learning that restaurants pay commissions of 30% to 40% for home-delivery services. In fact, companies operating in this sector billed €5.3 billion in Spain last year in such fees, according Rahmanikivi. It immediately occurred to him that providing this service through a robot could significantly reduce costs. This is how the ADR project was born: a last-mile (covering distances of 2 to 5 km) autonomous robot for the delivery of food and groceries. "The robot, which is cube-shaped and has four wheels, is autonomous and self-driving. It can carry up to 15 kg and travels from place to place using a system of sensors, cameras and GPS that enable it to detect obstacles and continue on its way," said Rahmanikivi, the project's brain and leader.

Rahmanikivi is an engineer, a student on the doctoral programme in Network and Information Technologies and a member of the K-ryptography and Information Security for Open Networks ( KISON ) research group at the Internet Interdisciplinary Institute ( IN3 ) of the Universitat Oberta de Catalunya (UOC). The project, which was short-listed for the SpinUOC 2023 entrepreneurship programme organized by the Hubbik platform, is now at an advanced stage, and Rahmanikivi expects to be able to launch the robot on the market in approximately a year's time. Other core project members include Davoud Omarzadeh, a member of the Complex Systems (CoSIN3) research group and a specialist in complex networks, GIS and navigation; and Hassan Hayat, a researcher at the eHealth Center and the Faculty of Computer Science, Multimedia and Telecommunications, affiliated group AIWELL (Artificial Intelligence for Human Well-being) and an expert in artificial intelligence, machine learning and computer vision.

The mechanical and electrical aspects of the prototype are nearly finished, and the team is now working on its software. "The next strategic step is to start up a company with which to enter the market. We need investors to bring in around €200,000 to fund the technology for an initial ten-robot fleet," said Rahmanikivi, according to whom ADR could generate income as early as with the first robots and growth could be attained fairly quickly because this is "an easily scalable solution". With Spain having a potential market of 10 million people who order food for delivery, there is clearly a business opportunity here. These vehicle robots would be autonomous and would charge their batteries at cities' electric charging stations at the end of each day.

Although a simple project at first glance, robot solutions need the latest artificial intelligence, computer vision and navigation technology. "As a result, we need a multidisciplinary team with members from a variety of professional backgrounds, something that is neither easy to find nor easy to coordinate," he explained.