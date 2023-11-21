AI and synthetic patients

In the absence of clear biomarkers, there are currently no tests to diagnose whether someone has chronic fatigue syndrome or not. Although a great deal of research has been done in this area (the same group of researchers suggest in another recent article that patients' oxygen consumption levels should be used as a reference), diagnoses are primarily made on the basis of questionnaires that assess a person's perception of their fatigue. These questionnaires, such as the 36-Item Short Form Health Survey (SF-36), are well-defined and standardized. However, early diagnosis is still difficult.

"What we have shown is that we can simulate a patient's condition in different areas based on their answers to a questionnaire. In other words, we could provide non-specialists with a machine learning application that could even predict a patient's performance on a stress test based on about forty questions," said Lacasa. "This would act as a warning of symptoms that could be associated with myalgic encephalomyelitis and would expedite the referral of the patient to the nearest specialized unit. In short, it would make early diagnosis more feasible."

The main challenge with this approach is having enough quality data to train the AI algorithm, so that it can then predict answers. "The application can provide AI-generated answers. A patient would not have to fill in six different questionnaires for us to know their overall condition. By filling in just one, the AI would fill in the rest," added Lacasa.

The solution proposed in the paper is to create what the researchers call synthetic patients. This approach allows data from a single general questionnaire to be used to fill in specialized questionnaires, or even to replace missing data. "We can carry out scientific studies using data that are quote-unquote made up by AI, but retain statistical characteristics as if they were real patients. The main advantage is that these synthetic data can be shared without fear of compromising private data of any kind."