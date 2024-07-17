The equivalent to the 15-minute city in rural areas is the 45-minute territory. These are areas where the inhabitants can access everything they need for a good quality of life in 45 minutes, either on foot or by bicycle. Some 85% of Spain's territory is considered to be rural, with an average population density of 17.7 people per square kilometre. In this large and sparsely populated rural Spain, "it's estimated that 9% of municipalities don't meet the 45-minute criterion," said Cristian Castillo Gutiérrez , a member of the Faculty of Economics and Business at the Universitat Oberta de Catalunya (UOC) and a researcher in the Sustainability, Management and Transport (SUMAT) research group.

In order to make a basic service like primary healthcare more accessible to the rural population, Castillo led a study, involving researchers from the UOC, the Universitat Autònoma de Barcelona and the Universitat Politècnica de Valencia, which used algorithms to create efficient routes for vehicles providing medical care services. "This means that the population in these areas, which is mostly older people and with little access to public transport, doesn't have to travel to a medical centre," explained Castillo. In specific terms, the study uses routing algorithms, which design the most efficient routes according to parameters such as priorities, visit duration and journey distances. The algorithms created can be scaled and customized.