The importance of classical music festivals

Oliva's research has confirmed that festivals are able to determine cultural identities based on the content they offer. Mass participation, mainstream events have financial motives and seek to make consumers identify with the brand. This brings together vast numbers of people, which has an impact that is both cultural and felt in the live music sector.

"The festival craze is on the rise but, at the same time, concert venues are dying out, people consume music based on playlists and many producers set their goals based on what festivals are asking for. In the world of mainstream music, it's all very calculated," explained Oliva.

"Classical music festivals are different; a range of intentions underlie them because they have the mission of culturally enriching their audience. They don't focus solely on financial gain, in great part due to the fact that they receive more funding," he explained.

The future of the study

This study concludes Oliva's research project, which brings together three perspectives: that of sociology, which aims to gain an understanding of social behaviour in music festivals; that of psychology, which comprises an analysis of the emotions of music; and, lastly, that of event studies, to ascertain organizers' intentions and provide an assessment of the impact of music festivals.

The UOC's research provides a tool that could be used to measure festivals' emotional impact. A resource that, according to the researcher, can be of great long-term use, making it particularly appealing to public administrations.

"Festival companies have a short-term view, with goals more focused on the upcoming event's financial return. Interest should, in any case, come from public administrations, to be able to understand what we are leaving for society with this boom in festivals," concluded the UOC researcher.

More intense emotions mean a bigger impact

To reach these conclusions, the researcher focused on the San Sebastián Quincena Musical classical music festival. After every concert, he carried out surveys gauging which emotions had been awakened by the music, how intense they were and how this affected the cultural identity of the festivalgoers.

"My main conclusion is that positive emotions and cultural identity have a positive correlation. The more intense the emotion stemming from the music, the greater the growth in a sense of cultural identity," explained the UOC researcher.

The second part of the methodological process consisted of interviewing both festivalgoers and organizers to gain an understanding of what they felt during the concerts and how this affected them in terms of culture and identity.

"In the case of Quincena Musical, after the concerts, many members of the public go for a drink with the artists or others they have met at the festival. This is a way of creating bonds and a sense of community, which, in this case, has occurred time and time again over the course of 80 years. What's more, enjoying the festival affects its public's relationship with culture. For example, it increases their understanding of and love for music. These are highly significant, positive impacts," added Oliva.

This research helps foster achievement of UN Sustainable Development Goal 4, Quality Education.

