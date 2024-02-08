Exercise apps do not meet older people's needs

No app is adapted to cognitive function

The study analysed 15 of the more than 8,000 physical exercise applications available in Apple's App Store and Google's Play Store, which met the following criteria for inclusion: downloaded more than 10,000 times, aimed at older people, updated in the last three years, in English and not exclusive to any specific discipline.

"We found a limited range of apps for this user profile, and we believe that the ones that are available could be better adapted to the needs of frail older people in terms of both prescribing exercise and in their ease of use, thereby empowering them in the process," explained the project's principal investigator.

The analysis found no apps that were adapted to users' cognitive needs. According to the researchers, an app aimed at older people needs to be simple, intuitive and focused on their needs. For this reason, they believe it is essential to include the end users of the apps in the creation processes, and above all, to involve older people from different backgrounds and with different levels of tech skills.

"Technology can help us, but it needs to be reviewed quantitatively and qualitatively. The objective of the study was to obtain a qualitative perspective (while also taking into account the scientific evidence) of apps that professionals could use for prescribing exercise for frail older people," added Soto.

Finally, in their analysis the researchers found that only one of the 15 apps was based on scientific evidence (citations in the PubMed scientific publication search engine).

The institutions that participated in the study are Parc Sanitari Pere Virgili, Universitat Oberta de Catalunya, HiTT Foundation, Qida and the Blanquerna School of Psychology, Education and Sport Science (Ramon Llull University).

This research contributes to United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) 3, Good health and well-being and 10, Reduce inequalities.