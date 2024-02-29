The 86% increase in diagnoses of depression calls for further research

A study by the Universitat Oberta de Catalunya (UOC) and the Catalan Health Institute in Central Catalonia, which examines the period between 2017 and 2022 and has been published in open access format in JMIR Mental Health uses data to show that the emergence of e-health tools in recent years has coincided with a sharp increase in diagnoses of depression in primary healthcare in Catalonia, results consistent with those reported worldwide by entities including the World Health Organization.

According to the study, based on an analysis of data from 2017 to 2022 provided by the Catalan Health Institute (ICS), the prevalence of depression and mood disorders increased by 86.6%, affecting women to a much greater extent (67.2% in 2017 and 66.6% in 2022).

The study also found that the increased prevalence of depression is more marked in rural areas, where it rose from 25.6% in 2017 to 26.3% in 2022. By contrast, it fell in urban areas in the same period, from 74.4% in 2017 to 73.7% in 2022. The data also show that, during the period studied, the number of prescriptions of antidepressants increased (from 81.3% in 2017 to 83.7% in 2022).

This timeframe also saw an increase in the use of telematic tools compared to face-to-face appointments at primary healthcare centres. In 2017, 4.34% of online appointments were related to depressive episodes and mood disorders. The percentage reached 46.8% in 2020, when the COVID-19 lockdown took place. Levels of face-to-face appointments recovered in 2021, but online appointments nevertheless still accounted for 39.7% of the total. Online appointments accounted for 26.3% of the total in 2022, which was a significant increase compared to 2017. According to the study, men and younger members of the population are more likely to use an online appointment, and those who have online appointments are more likely to receive a prescription for an antidepressant or an anxiolytic.

The reasons for the increased prevalence of depression

According to the leader of the study and doctoral student in e-health at the UOC, the pharmacist and research specialist Aïna Fuster, the increase in diagnoses of depression may be due to the "awareness" and "impact" that the COVID-19 pandemic has had on mental health. The pandemic has also been a catalyst for implementing digital health tools, which were available prior to it, but not yet widely used. According to Fuster, the increase in the consumption of antidepressants that the study confirms can be explained by the fact that, when the pandemic broke out, drugs were the most readily available resources to mitigate its impact. According to the researcher, whether this pattern persists in the long term or is a temporary impact related to the pandemic remains to be seen.

Regarding the increase in the use of online appointments, Fuster said that, at present, "we're in a learning period", which means that some of the results that have been obtained will persist in the long term. For this reason, she believes further observations will be required in the coming years to determine the role of e-health in appointments related to depression. The researcher also pointed out that, although antidepressants are used more frequently by users of telematic tools, treatment with those antidepressants is ultimately withdrawn. "It was a containment measure, as we didn't have the resources to adopt a comprehensive approach", explained Aïna Fuster. In the post-COVID-19 scenario of 2022, "pharmacologically speaking, we can rest easy", because strategies are also being implemented in the Catalan health system to try to improve how mental health is addressed.