Diana Roig-Sanz has spent years studying how literatures and cultures circulate around the world, exploring everything from global dynamics to small-scale local realities, using tools and methods from the digital humanities and adopting a decolonial and gender perspective. Her main focus is on the circulation of translations, where she examines the role of cultural and translation mediators and policies. She is also interested in the increasing circulation of minority literatures and writers – many of them women – in the spirit of what is known as "bibliodiversity".

Roig-Sanz coordinates the Global Literary Studies (GlobaLS) research group, which is affiliated to the Faculty of Arts and Humanities and to the Internet Interdisciplinary Institute (IN3) at the Universitat Oberta de Catalunya (UOC). She stresses that "women played a role in developing the concept of modernity". Using an innovative approach combining machine learning, artificial intelligence and network analysis technologies, she has made it her mission to "challenge overly Eurocentric, patriarchal narratives that do little to include difference". Indeed, she has done so with a European Research Council (ERC) Starting Grant project; its findings confirm that "it is unsustainable to continue to claim that modernity emerged exclusively from Francophone, Germanic and Anglo-American centres, relegating the wrongly labelled Ibero-American peripheries to the role of mere imitators." Her achievements have also seen her awarded an ICREA research professorship in Catalonia, a Ramón y Cajal contract and a Leonardo grant from the BBVA Foundation.

In 2023, Roig-Sanz was named a member of the Young Academy of Spain (AJdE). Modelled on the Global Young Academy, this initiative seeks to highlight outstanding Spanish researchers in all fields at an intermediate stage of their careers. The aim is to encourage them to carry out innovative, relevant research that addresses global challenges and to strengthen the role of science in society, especially among young people.

In your application to the Young Academy of Spain, as in your own research, you express an interest in taking a more comprehensive approach to science policy that benefits all fields. What proposals did you make to the Academy?

Given the greater number of researchers in other areas of knowledge (engineering, biomedical sciences, physics, nanotechnology, etc.), my application proposal underscored the need to include the humanities in our country's scientific debates and to give greater visibility and funding to research in this field, which can also benefit other neighbouring fields in the social sciences.

My application focused on three priorities: the promotion of cultural and linguistic diversity and the analysis of so far underrepresented literatures, cultures and mediators that inhabit this world beyond Anglo-European borders; the promotion of decolonial and gender perspectives applied to a global history of translation and literature; and the promotion of sustainable research, from the research topics themselves (eco-translation, literature and ecology, environmental humanities) to online collaboration and open access publishing, and a greater push from the scientific community to encourage girls and young women to pursue interdisciplinary work at the nexus of the humanities and technology.

What exactly is the Young Academy of Spain?

It was created to fill a gap in Spanish academia by recognizing the contributions of a group of relatively young researchers across all fields, without the constraints of a specific discipline, as is the case with institutions such as the Real Academia de la Lengua Española or the Academia de Historia. Other academies admit older, more veteran researchers, while the AJdE recognizes the work of the cohort between the ages of 37 and 45. In this way, it aims to shine a light on leading academics in our country who can serve as role models for young students, from secondary school to the early stages of doctoral studies, and to stimulate scientific interest in all areas of knowledge, including the social sciences and humanities, from an early age.

How does it benefit from being multidisciplinary?

One of the main benefits is that it can zoom out and pan across fields to examine issues that affect all disciplines and areas of knowledge. It can also facilitate interdisciplinary and transdisciplinary dialogue between academics, as we're a relatively small group of 50 members. This group is structured into smaller working groups (open science, women and science, scientific dissemination, and education and science), which bring together profiles from very different backgrounds, and benefit from the sum of complementary and enriching perspectives.

Three values that stand out in the AJdE are inclusion, parity and sustainability. To what extent has science embraced these values?

Despite recent efforts, these values remain aspirational, and there is still a long journey ahead. Over the past few decades, there has been a growing recognition of the need to address workplace diversity – in relation to gender, sexual orientation, and ethnic or religious multiculturalism. This has led universities to recruit, retain and appoint more women to positions requiring greater expertise and leadership, although not as quickly as we might like them to. However, there is still a severe shortage of researchers from racialized or minority communities. It's well known that women are highly underrepresented in leadership positions, with only a third of top management roles worldwide being held by them, according to the international consultancy firm Grant Thornton.

Is this bias also present in academia?

Gender bias remains pervasive in academia, placing women researchers at a disadvantage in terms of career advancement, funding opportunities and assessment. This is evident in the low number of female rectors in Spain and the persistent unconscious biases present throughout society. Women face lower salaries, lower qualifications, and a system of thinking and beliefs that still discriminates against us. In this sense, gender biases such as motherhood and sexism continue to affect our career progression and reinforce preconceived ideas, stereotypes and discriminatory attitudes.