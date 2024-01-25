What can we do to prevent them?

We live in a digital society where everyone, both young and old, uses technology every day to communicate, work and find information and entertainment. The news that appears in some media amplifies the state of alarm and does not always help us to focus on solutions.

Educating children may be the only way to prevent these risks.

What can tech offer young children in different settings (school, family, etc.)?

Children show great interest in digital content and, if used properly, technology can be a very effective tool for collaborative learning. Early childhood teachers are already using apps in their classes to create, explore the environment and train their students to improve their problem-solving skills.

Quality content (video games, short films, interactive stories, apps) can provide a source of entertainment and shared learning and can be an additional resource for family activities with children, siblings, grandparents, etc.

How will the use of artificial intelligence affect children's development and education?

It's hard to predict what will happen in five or ten years' time because technology is evolving so quickly. For example, the number of teenagers and young people undergoing lip augmentation procedures has increased because they are used to using filters in their photos and no longer fully recognize themselves in non-digital images. This would have been hard to predict.

There are also many positive applications in education that are beginning to be appreciated, such as the personalization of learning, where tasks are not the same for the whole class but specific to each student, taking into account their difficulties, attitudes and even personal preferences.

With the rapid proliferation of augmented reality and artificial intelligence tools, which we will soon gradually incorporate, we need to ensure that future citizens have transferable skills and knowledge to face a society in constant change.

In the App2five project, you researched apps for children under six. What should we consider when choosing an app for a child of this age?

We found that the educational apps most preferred by children were those that were adapted to their level of knowledge and user experience, had a simple look and good design, and also avoided reiterating negative emotions, for example by providing only neutral feedback (simply pointing out the error) or positive feedback (motivating).

Other factors to consider include the absence of external links and advertising that interrupt children's interaction and increase the risk of unwanted purchases, and non-explicit harmful content. For example, in the project we analysed the content of many educational apps and although we did not find any explicit sexual or violent content, we did find some content that presented and reinforced gender or ethnic stereotypes.

What would you recommend regarding the use of television? Child Tech Lab has also analysed television series aimed at young children.

Children watch less and less television. From the age of four, they spend just over three and a half hours a week doing so. However, the use of video-on-demand services and sharing platforms for viewing a variety of content (such as YouTube or TikTok) is increasing.

The recommendations to promote healthy habits for television use, as well as for the other screens we all use at home, have not changed much in recent decades. The most important ones in my opinion are: developing critical thinking in children, acting as a role model when it comes to screen use, agreeing on both the times and places of use (e.g. in the living room, not in the bedroom), and selecting quality content that is age appropriate and in line with the values you want to convey.

However, there is a problem here: age ratings are based solely on the absence of explicit and inappropriate content. If a television series or video game doesn't feature any scenes with sex, drugs or violence, it is rated "for children" or "for all audiences", without taking into account the differences between a four-year-old and a six-year-old. It is necessary to start changing this age rating system to take into account the characteristics of children's development at each stage.

Social or digital media perpetuate many gender stereotypes. How are these stereotypes reproduced and what can be done to prevent this?

Gender stereotypes are consolidated at very early ages, before the age of five. The socio-emotional education that schools work on from early childhood is fundamental to the construction of a person's identity and social relationships. The same applies to digital identity and online interaction with others.

How do children and young people learn to be empathetic and respectful in a digital environment?

I believe that media literacy is still an unresolved issue in current public education, although there is a lot of pressure from families to change in this direction as soon as possible.