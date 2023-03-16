Entrepreneur launches tech solution to help SMEs improve productivity in their processesDatanest, a SpinUOC 2025 finalist, aims to improve productivity and efficiency in companies in the logistics sector
The project has developed software to aid strategic decision-making and automate administrative processes in the field of logistics
Achieving maximum efficiency and getting the most out of our work is one of the objectives of Datanest, one of the eight finalist projects in the SpinUOC entrepreneurship programme organized by the Universitat Oberta de Catalunya (UOC). The leader of the project, Xavier Garcia, explained that the project came about as a result of a subject that he has always been interested in: "how we can be more efficient and make the most of the results of our work".
This led to Datanest, a data management and automation software solution that aims to optimize businesses' decision-making. It does so by using big data and advanced predictive models. "We specialize in the management of metrics and indicators in the logistics sector", said Garcia, a student on the UOC's Bachelor's Degree in Psychology and its Master's Degree in Data Science, Machine Learning and Artificial Intelligence.
Xavier Garcia presenting Datanest at SpinUOC 2025
Eliminating efficiency losses
Garcia pointed out that, in 2024, the average level of productivity and efficiency in Spain was 49.85%, a decline of 10% compared to the previous year (Adecco Outsourcing, 2025). "This problem increases unnecessary expenses, contributes to the time wasted by entrepreneurs, and leads to more and more talent leaving Spanish companies." Against this backdrop, Datanest offers a solution based on market data that enables strategic decision-making and the automation of accounting, personnel management and finance processes. "We enable entrepreneurs in small and medium-sized businesses to enjoy the resources of comprehensive automation and predictive analysis, which are usually associated with companies with more capital", he explained.
“At Datanest, our goal is to democratize efficiency and automation”
Datanest's software makes it easy for its clients to integrate smart automation and advanced data management with a custom approach. This is all thanks to its use of artificial intelligence, machine learning and cloud computing to optimize processes and enable real-time decision-making. Datanest's capabilities help clients "reduce their operating costs, improve the efficiency of their workflows, and gain more accurate and valuable insights into their own data," Garcia said.
Datanest makes things easy. Indeed, as Garcia pointed out, the client doesn't need to be an expert to understand the tool's results. "And the best thing is that every decision is based on accurate and real-time information […] with us, small and medium-sized businesses can count on ongoing support tailored to their specific needs." One of the project’s core values is advocating for access to predictive analytics tools for all companies, regardless of their size. “At Datanest, our goal is to democratize efficiency and automation,” Garcia said.
Differences compared to competitors
Garcia pointed out that Datanest's features set it apart from traditional competitors that "operate on a large scale, but offer more standard solutions". He stressed that "with Datanest, we're bringing the competitive aspect back to the business sector". The project is currently in the pilot testing phase, and nine companies have placed signed up for the trials. Garcia said that the businesses that have tried the tool have experienced an average increase in efficiency of 12.3% since they started using its services.
The people behind Datanest are currently seeking an investment of €35,000 so that they can expand their cloud service and communication efforts, because one of their targets is to enter the US market in the first quarter of 2026.
Datanest helps foster UN Sustainable Development Goals: SDG 8, Decent Work and Economic Growth; SDG 9, Industry, Innovation and Infrastructure; SDG 10, Reduced Inequalities; and SDG 17, Partnership for the Goals.
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