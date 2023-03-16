Datanest's software makes it easy for its clients to integrate smart automation and advanced data management with a custom approach. This is all thanks to its use of artificial intelligence, machine learning and cloud computing to optimize processes and enable real-time decision-making. Datanest's capabilities help clients "reduce their operating costs, improve the efficiency of their workflows, and gain more accurate and valuable insights into their own data," Garcia said.

Datanest makes things easy. Indeed, as Garcia pointed out, the client doesn't need to be an expert to understand the tool's results. "And the best thing is that every decision is based on accurate and real-time information […] with us, small and medium-sized businesses can count on ongoing support tailored to their specific needs." One of the project’s core values is advocating for access to predictive analytics tools for all companies, regardless of their size. “At Datanest, our goal is to democratize efficiency and automation,” Garcia said.

Differences compared to competitors

Garcia pointed out that Datanest's features set it apart from traditional competitors that "operate on a large scale, but offer more standard solutions". He stressed that "with Datanest, we're bringing the competitive aspect back to the business sector". The project is currently in the pilot testing phase, and nine companies have placed signed up for the trials. Garcia said that the businesses that have tried the tool have experienced an average increase in efficiency of 12.3% since they started using its services.

The people behind Datanest are currently seeking an investment of €35,000 so that they can expand their cloud service and communication efforts, because one of their targets is to enter the US market in the first quarter of 2026.

Datanest helps foster UN Sustainable Development Goals: SDG 8, Decent Work and Economic Growth; SDG 9, Industry, Innovation and Infrastructure; SDG 10, Reduced Inequalities; and SDG 17, Partnership for the Goals.