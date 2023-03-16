The five strategic pillars

In order to improve how its scientific activities address global needs, the UOC has based its strategy on five research missions that provide cross-disciplinary frameworks which foster collaboration between fields and the generation of real impact.

- Lifelong education. Training and empowering people throughout their lives to create opportunities for change and improvements to their lives. The UOC sees learning as a continuous and transformative process that goes beyond formal education, and promotes new, flexible and accessible models to build a more independent, fair and critical society.

- Ethical and human-centred technology. Creating new organizational and technological models at the service of people. The UOC's research is committed to technology that improves everyday life, promotes sustainability and incorporates an ethical approach into the design and use of innovations.

- Digital transition and sustainability. Analysing and supporting the social, environmental and economic transformations arising from digitization. The university works to ensure that the digital transformation is a driving force for a green, fair and inclusive transition, which can influence public policies and sustainable models for the future.

- Culture for a critical society. Fostering narratives and imaginaries that contribute to critical, diverse and plural citizens. Culture, the arts and creativity are considered tools for opening up collective new horizons and building a society that values diversity as a driving force for change.

- Digital health and planetary well-being. Promoting human health and well-being with an all-encompassing approach, interconnected with the health of ecosystems. Research in this field is committed to using digital technologies to improve prevention, quality of life and equitable access to healthcare.

Open, interdisciplinary and socially connected research

The UOC has tripled its research output in recent years. In the words of Vilajosana, this increase "can be explained by the combined efforts of the research groups and the teams that support them". He explained that the mission-oriented model fosters competitiveness within the system, and can open up new opportunities for attracting talent and creating value that can be transferred to society.

The university is also firmly committed to knowledge transfer as a key factor in maximizing the social and economic impact of its activities. Indeed, the institution has a TECNIO certification, which is awarded by the Government of Catalonia to institutions with outstanding technological capabilities.

As evidence of its capacity for innovation, over its three decades of history, the university has filed more than 30 patents, launched six spin-offs and seen its Hubbik entrepreneurship platform support over 1,700 projects.