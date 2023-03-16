Workshops for working on emotional expression and body awareness

The theatre programme consisted of five performances accompanied by preparatory sessions, and five workshops led by performing arts professionals. The workshops addressed physical and emotional issues by means of group dynamics, exploration of the body and space, improvisation, and collective storytelling. According to the researchers, the emotional impact is explained by two key factors: the explicit emotional expression that theatre requires, and the group setting, which reinforces empathy and a feeling of belonging.

The workshops, which were all led by theatre professionals, included specific activities such as physical warm-ups, exploration of space and stage presence, emotion-based exercises, group storytelling and improvisation. This combination of techniques aimed to enhance emotional expression and body awareness, which are factors that the study associates with the benefits observed in the patients' well-being. The cognitive and emotional tools used to measure the programme's impact were the Spanish versions of clinically validated questionnaires and tests with normative data for the local population, which guarantees the reliability of the results.

Although no significant improvements were observed in the objective cognitive tests, an improvement was recorded in the subjective perception of daily cognitive ability. This subjective improvement can lead to greater confidence when performing everyday tasks. The feedback from the participants was also overwhelmingly positive: the theatre workshops obtained an average score of 4.5 out of 5; the theatre performances scored 4.4, and the guided tour of the theatre scored 4.8.

The article was authored by Marco Calabria and Francesco Ciongoli, members of the Faculty of Health Sciences and researchers in the Neuro ADaS Lab group, affiliated to the UOC's Research Unit on Digital Health, Health and Well-being, and Salvador Macip, a researcher in the epi4health group, alongside Carmen García-Sánchez, Berta Pascual Sedano and Jaume Kulisevsky, from the Movement Disorders Unit at Barcelona's Hospital de Sant Pau; Caterina del Mar Bonnin, from the Sant Pau Biomedical Research Institute; and Teresa Fèrriz Roure, an independent consultant working in Barcelona. The projected was supported by the Teatre Lliure and received funding from "la Caixa" Foundation and the Spanish Ministry of Science and Innovation.

This clinical study provides new evidence on the health benefits of the arts for people with Parkinson's. Only two prior studies had examined the use of theatre in people with Parkinson's, and showed promising but unreplicated results. This new study applies a rigorous methodology and sets out clear lines for future research: increasing the duration of the programme, including more ecological measures of cognition, which assess how people function in their daily lives, and studying the underlying mechanisms of these benefits in depth. In short, it proposes improving assessment methods to capture subtle changes in cognition.

According to the article, art-based activities, and theatrical ones in particular, are a promising tool alongside medication, which has limited effects with symptoms such as apathy, anhedonia and emotional isolation. The research follows the guideline established by the World Health Organization (WHO), which has recommended the arts as a "social prescription" to improve health and well-being since 2019.

Around 10,000 people in Spain are diagnosed with Parkinson's disease every year, making it the most common neurodegenerative motor disorder. According to the Spanish Neurology Society, this figure will increase in the coming years as the number of patients doubles from its current levels of between 120,000 and 150,000 in Spain alone. Understanding the keys to improving patients' quality of life is, then, an important challenge for the scientific community.

Related article

Calabria M, Ciongoli F, García-Sánchez C, Del Mar Bonnin C, Pascual Sedano B, Kulisevsky J, Fèrriz Roure T, Macip S. Efficacy of a theatre-based intervention in patients with Parkinson's disease. Arts Health. 2025 Apr 9:1-17. doi: 10.1080/17533015.2025.2488361

This study aligns with the UOC's research mission: Digital health and planetary well-being. It also contributes to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) 3, Good Health and Well-being; 4, Quality Education; and 10, Reduced Inequalities.

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