A department of shadows

What began to take shape in 2024 as part of a week-long workshop for Barcelona Architecture Weeks has grown into something far more ambitious. The Department of Umbrology, which is funded by the Daniel and Nina Carasso Foundation, is a transdisciplinary project that began on 1 December 2025 and is expected to run until 30 November 2027. It brings together four partners from the city of Barcelona, working at the intersection of the humanities, architecture, arts and environmental sciences: the CareNet and DARTS research groups, part of the UOC Interdisciplinary Research Centre on Social and Cultural Transformations (UOC-TRÀNSIC), the Arquitectura de Contacte collective, environmental experts and science communicators from Nusos Coop, and speculative artists from the Laboratorio de Pensamiento Lúdico.

The name of the project was drawn from fiction, inspired by the university department imagined by American writer Tim Horvath in his short story The Discipline of Shadows. "Beyond the name, however, our engagement with fiction takes a different form, tied to the crisis of political imagination in a present beset by multiple profound crises", said Criado. "The world is not only in crisis but also undergoing an acute, irreversible transformation, which should push us to imagine new ways of living, as well as new institutions for collective life that focus on the question of how to inhabit the planetary catastrophe in plural, particularly non-modern ways", he added.

Through seminars on science, architecture and the arts, awareness-raising activities, co-creation workshops on architectures of shade, installations to explore the meaning of digital shadows and speculative games, the Department of Umbrology was created with the mission of revitalizing knowledge and practices related to shade for the habitability of cities in the Anthropocene – a new era marked by human impact on the Earth system.

"The city of shadows introduces a new poetics of situated climate action: a vision of climate protection that is tangible, made with our own hands. In my view, that's where its power resides", said Criado. "Faced with globalizing narratives and a focus on the big picture, perhaps the community's shadow offers a grounded way to protect grassroots innovation and foster an experimental culture of warmth? The Department of Umbrology seeks to safeguard the initiatives of emerging consortia against established actors, to explore more plural and changing ways of life, and to confront the urban challenges of today and tomorrow", Criado said.

The Department of Umbrology will be launched on 26 January at 10 a.m. in the Fabra i Coats auditorium in Barcelona. For more information about the project, please visit the website: umbrology.org

The project aligns with the UOC's research missions Digital transition and sustainability and Planetary health and well-being, and contributes to the following UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs): 3, Good Health and Well-being; 11, Sustainable Cities and Communities; and 13, Climate Action.