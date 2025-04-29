Research with a social impact
We're moving towards a healthy and inclusive society
Our goal is to drive a paradigm shift away from a disease-centred approach to health towards one where people play a core role in managing their own health and well-being.
We want to maximize the impact of science on society
We conduct research to advance the use of digital technologies to achieve health goals and develop tangible solutions that have a real impact on society. Our research contributes to tackling major health challenges in today's society.
A global vision of health that promotes equity and well-being worldwide
The eHealth Center's research is aligned with the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) set out in the United Nations' 2030 Agenda, in particular, Goal 3: Good Health and Well-being. We also lead the IAU SDG 3 Cluster, which aims to champion higher education that promotes health, equity and well-being worldwide.
Forging alliances for health and well-being
Cooperation between all the stakeholders in healthcare, including institutions, health professionals, researchers, public policymakers and citizens, is essential to tackle challenges effectively and create a digital environment that promotes health for all.
At the eHealth Center we're looking for people and organizations who are keen to transform the health paradigm. Join us and we'll enable this change!