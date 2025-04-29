Digital divides in the field of health
There are disparities in how technology is accessed, used and understood in different demographic, geographical and socio-economic groups. These inequalities represent a risk for the health system and in terms of social inclusion. In the context of health, these gaps can affect people's capacity to access and use health services and the quality of those services, worsening existing health inequalities.
Accessible, inclusive and equitable technologies
We need to design digital technologies and procedures that are easy to use and understand, and that take into account individual needs and preferences. Furthermore, the digitalization of health means health professionals must be properly trained to ensure that they have the skills and knowledge needed to use the technology in their work. Poor training in these tools can lead to medical errors, the misuse of the technology and resistance to change.
Digitalisation
Inclusion
Training
Efficiency
Challenges
Research with a social impact: we conduct research to respond to global health challenges.
At the eHealth Center we're looking for people and organizations who are keen to transform the health paradigm. Join us and we'll enable this change!