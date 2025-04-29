Campus

Digital divides in the field of health

There are disparities in how technology is accessed, used and understood in different demographic, geographical and socio-economic groups. These inequalities represent a risk for the health system and in terms of social inclusion. In the context of health, these gaps can affect people's capacity to access and use health services and the quality of those services, worsening existing health inequalities.

Close up of female doctor on video call with patient using smartphone. Rear view of young woman patient in conversation with specialist over video conferencing using smart phone. Sick woman patient lying on sofa doing video consultation with doctor using phone and explain her symptoms.

Accessible, inclusive and equitable technologies

We need to design digital technologies and procedures that are easy to use and understand, and that take into account individual needs and preferences. Furthermore, the digitalization of health means health professionals must be properly trained to ensure that they have the skills and knowledge needed to use the technology in their work. Poor training in these tools can lead to medical errors, the misuse of the technology and resistance to change.

Digitalized healthcare professionals
6WfTDYEHoY0

Digitalized healthcare professionals

Digitalisation

Inclusion

Training

Efficiency

Project showcase

Veure-ho tot
Contact

At the eHealth Center we're looking for people and organizations who are keen to transform the health paradigm. Join us and we'll enable this change!

Contact us