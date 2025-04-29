Campus

Personalization and participation in health

Technological advances give us the opportunity to adapt health services and protocols to the needs of each individual, actively involving them in the decision-making processes related to their health. We regard co-creation as key for the design and implementation of digital health interventions.

Man with mobile phone and laptop in office

Personalization to improve the quality of healthcare

To address this challenge we must develop and roll out innovative technologies to make diagnoses, treatments and other interventions more personalized while securely handling information and data. Other aspects to be improved include communication and engaging citizens in decisions affecting their health. At the eHealth Center, we want to contribute to improving the quality of healthcare and giving health service users greater autonomy.

Diagnosis and personalized interventions
5WHMLSzFiAg

Diagnosis and personalized interventions

Personalisation

Strategies

Communication

Quality

Project showcase

Veure-ho tot
Contact

At the eHealth Center we're looking for people and organizations who are keen to transform the health paradigm. Join us and we'll enable this change!

Contact us