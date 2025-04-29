Personalization and participation in health
Technological advances give us the opportunity to adapt health services and protocols to the needs of each individual, actively involving them in the decision-making processes related to their health. We regard co-creation as key for the design and implementation of digital health interventions.
Personalization to improve the quality of healthcare
To address this challenge we must develop and roll out innovative technologies to make diagnoses, treatments and other interventions more personalized while securely handling information and data. Other aspects to be improved include communication and engaging citizens in decisions affecting their health. At the eHealth Center, we want to contribute to improving the quality of healthcare and giving health service users greater autonomy.
Research with a social impact: we conduct research to respond to global health challenges.
