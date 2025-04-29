Material from the Health Literacy: Proposals and Ideas to Care for Others and Ourselves MOOC, the first free online course to learn about tools to look after our health and make conscious decisions. Debate is also sparked on Twitter with the #alfabeSaludUOC hashtag.

Videos from the course and a report analysing its development are made available in order to provide people with reliable information and materials so that they can learn to care for the health of others and themselves.