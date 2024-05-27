UOC elite athlete support programme

Elite athletes who are members of any of the following organizations and are signed up to the programme will receive a 10% discount on their enrolment fees:

UFEC – Catalan Sports Federation Union

CAR – Sant Cugat High Performance Centre

Bepro Foundation

CSD – Spanish Sports Council

FC Barcelona

AFE – Spanish Footballers Association

AJFS – Spanish Futsal Players Association

AJFSF – Spanish Women's Futsal Players Association

RFEDI – Spanish Winter Sports Federation

FUTPRO – Spanish Professional Footballers Association

Students who wish to take advantage of this discount should contact their sport's association to get the discount code. You may be asked to provide documentary proof of your membership of the organization to which the code belongs.

If for any reason you haven't been able to apply the discount code during the enrolment process, let your tutor know that you're an elite athlete. Then, even if the course has already started, you may still join the support programme.

In the case of official programmes, the discount is approximate, as it is the result of applying a discount of 25% to the price of learning support services and learning resources (private enrolment fees). These are set by the UOC's Board of Trustees and are not tied to the programme agreement signed with the Catalan ministry responsible for universities.

The discount will be valid until graduation, provided that the student is still on the same programme.

The discount will only be applied the first time students enrol for each credit. So, it doesn't cover re-enrolment (repeating).