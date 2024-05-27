UOC elite athlete support programme
In order to help elite athletes successfully combine their academic and sporting commitments, we've created the UOC elite athlete support programme, together with the Catalan Sports Federation Union (UFEC), the Sant Cugat High Performance Centre, the Bepro Foundation, the Spanish Sports Council (CSD), the Spanish Footballers Association (AFE), the Spanish Futsal Players Association (AJFS), the Spanish Women's Futsal Players Association (AJFSF), FC Barcelona, the Spanish Winter Sports Federation (RFEDI) and the Spanish Professional Footballers Association (FUTPRO).
The programme offers support to students who are also elite athletes, providing the necessary assistance with academic matters that may be affected by their sporting commitments. This support is available for the full duration of their studies.
Students who qualify for the programme will be offered a range of alternative study options and a support tutor in addition to the tutor already assigned to them.
The programme includes:
- Discounts on enrolment fees
- A series of alternative academic arrangements to adapt to their situation
- A special support tutor
Elite athletes who are members of any of the following organizations and are signed up to the programme will receive a 10% discount on their enrolment fees:
- UFEC – Catalan Sports Federation Union
- CAR – Sant Cugat High Performance Centre
- Bepro Foundation
- CSD – Spanish Sports Council
- FC Barcelona
- AFE – Spanish Footballers Association
- AJFS – Spanish Futsal Players Association
- AJFSF – Spanish Women's Futsal Players Association
- RFEDI – Spanish Winter Sports Federation
- FUTPRO – Spanish Professional Footballers Association
Students who wish to take advantage of this discount should contact their sport's association to get the discount code. You may be asked to provide documentary proof of your membership of the organization to which the code belongs.
If for any reason you haven't been able to apply the discount code during the enrolment process, let your tutor know that you're an elite athlete. Then, even if the course has already started, you may still join the support programme.
In the case of official programmes, the discount is approximate, as it is the result of applying a discount of 25% to the price of learning support services and learning resources (private enrolment fees). These are set by the UOC's Board of Trustees and are not tied to the programme agreement signed with the Catalan ministry responsible for universities.
The discount will be valid until graduation, provided that the student is still on the same programme.
The discount will only be applied the first time students enrol for each credit. So, it doesn't cover re-enrolment (repeating).
- Your personal test schedule will be managed flexibly and, if you are unable to attend a session for valid sporting reasons, a change to the schedule can be requested from Procedures / Adaptations to final tests for special needs.
- Right to take final tests the following semester at no additional cost, if you are unable to attend sessions in the current semester.
Student athletes will be assigned an additional tutor who will advise them on ways to successfully combine their academic and sporting activities. In addition, these tutors will:
- Advise students regarding adaptations and procedures that can help them to meet all their commitments, both academic and sporting.
- Offer guidance regarding administrative processes relating to occupational changes such as those experienced at the end of a career competing in a sport, and any other non-academic issues that may arise.
If you're a registered elite athlete and would like to enjoy the benefits of this programme, you need to identify yourself when you enrol at the UOC, using the corresponding promotional code. You can request your code from matriculacorporativa@uoc.edu.