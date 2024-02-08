The UOC: your university with no minimum grade required

Which bachelor's degrees can you study at the UOC with no minimum grade requirement?
If you don't know which degree to choose, here are some ideas. At our university you can study for a degree in humanities, health sciences, social sciences or technology. Our most popular degrees include Computer Engineering, Law, Criminology and Economics.
The UOC offers 26 bachelor's degrees: 100% online official programmes in different areas of knowledge. Our programmes are organized into:
Having a university education is one of the most in-demand requirements to enter the job market. You may still have doubts about which degree you should take. If you don't know what to study, here are some programmes with great career prospects. They're 100% online and have no minimum grade requirement.
Business Administration and Management: the Bachelor's Degree in Business Administration and Management is a great option to start your university education online and has no minimum grade requirement.
Computer Engineering: studying for a Bachelor's Degree in Computer Engineering, or any computer science programme, can open many doors in the job market. The number of IT professionals needed in the corporate sector continues to grow every year.
Marketing and Market Research: our programmes with no minimum grade requirement also include those related to commerce and marketing, which are in great demand in the labour market.
Degrees in Economics, Labour Relations and Employment, and Law are also among the most sought-after in the job market.
There are other ways to enter university in 2025 with no minimum grade required, including vocational training or other university qualifications, and the entrance exams for the over-25s and over-45s.
At the UOC, we're pioneers in online education. Our 30 years of experience guarantee you a unique learning experience. With our 100% online model, you're always at the centre of the learning process.
- You'll always have personalized support from the tutors and teaching staff. Learn by doing
- There's no compulsory minimum number of courses.
- Your studies are totally flexible, so you'll be able to study whenever and wherever you want.
- As there are no classes, you can set your own schedule.
- You'll enjoy learning in different formats and networking with the student community.
