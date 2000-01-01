Faculty of Law and Political Science
Legal rigour, critical perspective and social responsibility
"At the UOC Faculty of Law and Political Science, we prepare professionals in law, political science, international relations and criminology, equipping them with a critical and interdisciplinary perspective."
Ignasi Beltran de Heredia Ruiz. Dean of the Faculty of Law and Political Science
Team
FACULTY
Academic and research staff at the Faculty
Dissemination of faculties' activities
- Blogs
- Journal
IDP
Journal of Internet, Law and Politics
Focused on disseminating research on the challenges of the digital environment in fields such as law, political science, criminology, and international relations.
Highlights
EventsSee more
Useful links
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