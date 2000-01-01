Campus

Faculty of Law and Political Science

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Legal rigour, critical perspective and social responsibility

"At the UOC Faculty of Law and Political Science, we prepare professionals in law, political science, international relations and criminology, equipping them with a critical and interdisciplinary perspective."

Ignasi Beltran de Heredia Ruiz. Dean of the Faculty of Law and Political Science

Legal rigour, critical perspective and social responsibility

At the UOC Faculty of Law and Political Science, we prepare professionals in law, political science, international relations and criminology, equipping them with a critical and interdisciplinary perspective to address the challenges of today's society.

Through a comprehensive range of study programmes, combining academic rigour with practical application, we provide a flexible learning environment closely connected to social and professional realities. Our programmes consistently feature near the top of Spanish university rankings, reflecting our commitment to educational quality and academic excellence.

Our courses and programmes are strengthened by an extensive network of affiliated teaching staff who bring professional experience and guide students throughout their learning process. In addition, our strategic alliances with public and private organizations enable us to maintain close links with different professional sectors and offer programmes developed in collaboration with these institutions.

We are also very active in research, with five highly accredited research groups, thus strengthening our position as international leaders in analysing the impact of digital technologies and the internet on law, politics and criminology. We generate and transfer knowledge through the journal IDP: Internet, Law and Politics and through conferences, seminars, workshops and webinars.

We also seek to make our work accessible to society through our website and blog, sharing the latest developments, trends and insights from our fields of expertise.

Ignasi Beltran de Heredia Ruiz
Dean of the Faculty of Law and Political Science

Team

FACULTY

Academic and research staff at the Faculty

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MANAGEMENT STAFF

Ana Gallego Barrones
Faculty administrator
agallegoba@uoc.edu

Dissemination of faculties' activities

A Critical Look at Labor Relations

Blog by Ignasi Beltran de Heredia Ruiz, Faculty Professor.

ICTlogy

Blog by Ismael Peña-López, Faculty Professor.

Responsibility on the Internet

Blog by Miquel Peguera, Faculty Professor.

UOC Ciudades

Blog of the Official Master's in City and Urban Planning.

IurisCrimPol

Blog of the Faculty of Law and Political Science.

IDP

Journal of Internet, Law and Politics

Focused on disseminating research on the challenges of the digital environment in fields such as law, political science, criminology, and international relations.

Highlights

Videos

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Events

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    Useful links

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