Campus
11/8/08

Graduation 2007-2008

11/8/08·12:30H Inactive
  • L'Auditori, Barcelona

Video of the session 1

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Video of the session 2

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Video of the session 3

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Video of the session 4

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Photos from the event

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Graduació UOC Barcelona. 2008
Graduació UOC Barcelona. 2008
Graduació UOC Barcelona. 2008
Graduació UOC Madrid. 2008
Graduació UOC Madrid. 2008