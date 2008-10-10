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Honoris causa
Sir Timothy Berners-Lee
honoris causa 2008
Sir Timothy Berners-Lee
Ceremony to award an honorary doctorate
Sir Timothy Berners-Lee
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Compendium of the ceremony
Library guide
Report on the ceremony
About the ceremony
10/10/2008
Photos from the event
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