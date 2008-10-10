Campus
honoris causa 2008

Sir Timothy Berners-Lee

Ceremony to award an honorary doctorate
Sir Timothy Berners-Lee
c_bcndtJPZA

Timothy Berners-Lee

About the ceremony

  • 10/10/2008

Photos from the event

The whole gallery of images

Honoris Causa a Sir Timothy Berners-Lee
Honoris Causa a Sir Timothy Berners-Lee
Honoris Causa a Sir Timothy Berners-Lee
Manuel Castells a l'Honoris Causa a Berners-Lee
Honoris Causa a Sir Timothy Berners-Lee
Honoris Causa a Sir Timothy Berners-Lee