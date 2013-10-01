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The University
University history and trajectory
Institutional events
Inaugural Lectures
Opening of the 2013-2014 academic year
Inaugural lecture 2013-2014
Challenges and opportunities of the university in a global context
Jaume Pagès
, CEO of Universia
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Compendium of the ceremony
Library guide
Playlist
About the inaugural lecture
October 2013
01/10/2013
Photos from the event
The whole gallery of images
Previous inaugural lectures
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