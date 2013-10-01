Campus
Inaugural lecture 2013-2014

Challenges and opportunities of the university in a global context

Jaume Pagès, CEO of Universia
Challenges and opportunities of the university in a global context
1E-nhoJaTTM
Inaugural lecture 2013-2014

About the inaugural lecture

  • October 2013

  • 01/10/2013

Photos from the event

The whole gallery of images

Lliçó inaugural del curs 2013 - 2014
Lliçó inaugural del curs 2013 - 2014
Lliçó inaugural del curs 2013 - 2014
Lliçó inaugural del curs 2013 - 2014
Lliçó inaugural del curs 2013 - 2014
Lliçó inaugural del curs 2013 - 2014

Previous inaugural lectures

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