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The University
University history and trajectory
Institutional events
Inaugural Lectures
Opening of the 2014-2015 academic year
Inaugural lecture 2014-2015
Lessons we have learned from the crisis
Jordi Galí
, Director of the Centre de Recerca en Economia Internacional (CREI)
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Compendium of the ceremony
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About the inaugural lecture
September 2014
01/09/2014
Photos from the event
The whole gallery of images
Previous inaugural lectures
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