Campus
Inaugural lecture 2014-2015

Lessons we have learned from the crisis

Jordi Galí, Director of the Centre de Recerca en Economia Internacional (CREI)
Lessons we have learned from the crisis
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Lessons we have learned from the crisis

About the inaugural lecture

  • September 2014

  • 01/09/2014

Photos from the event

The whole gallery of images

Lliçó inaugural UOC del curs 2014 - 2015
Lliçó inaugural UOC del curs 2014 - 2015
Lliçó inaugural UOC del curs 2014 - 2015
Lliçó inaugural UOC del curs 2014 - 2015
Lliçó inaugural UOC del curs 2014 - 2015
Lliçó inaugural UOC del curs 2014 - 2015
Lliçó inaugural UOC del curs 2014 - 2015

Previous inaugural lectures

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