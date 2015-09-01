Campus
Inaugural lecture 2015-2016

Art and knowledge for the common good

Manuel Borja-Villel, Director of the Museo Nacional Centro de Arte Reina Sofía (MNCARS)
Art and knowledge for the common good
O5XH26-UGR0
Inaugural lecture 2015-2016

About the inaugural lecture

  • September 2015

  • 01/09/2015

Photos from the event

The whole gallery of images

Lliçó inaugural UOC del curs 2015 - 2016
Lliçó inaugural UOC del curs 2015 - 2016
Lliçó inaugural UOC del curs 2015 - 2016
Lliçó inaugural UOC del curs 2015 - 2016
Lliçó inaugural UOC del curs 2015 - 2016
Lliçó inaugural UOC del curs 2015 - 2016
Lliçó inaugural UOC del curs 2015 - 2016
Lliçó inaugural UOC del curs 2015 - 2016

Previous inaugural lectures

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