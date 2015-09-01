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The University
University history and trajectory
Institutional events
Inaugural Lectures
Opening of the 2015-2016 academic year
Inaugural lecture 2015-2016
Art and knowledge for the common good
Manuel Borja-Villel
, Director of the Museo Nacional Centro de Arte Reina Sofía (MNCARS)
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O5XH26-UGR0
Compendium of the ceremony
Library guide
About the inaugural lecture
September 2015
01/09/2015
Photos from the event
The whole gallery of images
Previous inaugural lectures
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