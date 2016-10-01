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The University
University history and trajectory
Institutional events
Inaugural Lectures
Opening of the 2016-2017 academic year
Inaugural lecture 2016-2017
The keys to being an entrepreneur
Israel Ruiz
, Executive Vice President and Treasurer of Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT)
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Compendium of the ceremony
Library guide
Playlist
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About the inaugural lecture
October 2016
01/10/2016
Previous inaugural lectures
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