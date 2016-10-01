Campus
Inaugural lecture 2016-2017

The keys to being an entrepreneur

Israel Ruiz, Executive Vice President and Treasurer of Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT)
The keys to being an entrepreneur
MizO1BEkjpA
Adapting to change through ongoing training
Qv2fez1EDEU

About the inaugural lecture

  • October 2016

  • 01/10/2016

Previous inaugural lectures

See