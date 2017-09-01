Campus
Inaugural lecture 2017-2018

The University in the Information Age

Manuel Castells, Professor of Sociology at the UOC
The University in the Information Age
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Inaugural lecture 2017-2018

About the inaugural lecture

  • September 2017

  • 01/09/2017

Photos from the event

The whole gallery of images

Inauguració del curs 2017-2018 del sistema universitari català (08) 08-09-2017
Inauguració del curs 2017-2018 del sistema universitari català (07) 08-09-2017
Inauguració del curs 2017-2018 del sistema universitari català (06) 08-09-2017
Inauguració del curs 2017-2018 del sistema universitari català (05) 08-09-2017
Inauguració del curs 2017-2018 del sistema universitari català (04) 08-09-2017
Inauguració del curs 2017-2018 del sistema universitari català (03) 08-09-2017
Inauguració del curs 2017-2018 del sistema universitari català (02) 08-09-2017
Inauguració del curs 2017-2018 del sistema universitari català (01) 08-09-2017

Previous inaugural lectures

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