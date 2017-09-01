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The University
University history and trajectory
Institutional events
Inaugural Lectures
Opening of the 2017-2018 academic year
Inaugural lecture 2017-2018
The University in the Information Age
Manuel Castells
, Professor of Sociology at the UOC
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Report on the inaugural lecture
Compendium of the ceremony
Library guide
About the inaugural lecture
September 2017
01/09/2017
Photos from the event
The whole gallery of images
Previous inaugural lectures
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