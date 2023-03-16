The Joan Miró Foundation and the UOC create the Miró Chair

Josep A. Planell, president of the UOC, Rosa M. Malet, director of the Joan Miró Foundation, and Robert Lubar, associate professor at New York University's Institute of Fine Arts, presented the new Miró Chair this Monday. Lubar is a specialist in French and Spanish avant-garde and Miró, and will the Chair's academic director.



The Joan Miró International Research Group, which was set up to increase academic knowledge of the artist, is comprised of acclaimed experts on Joan Miró from around the world, with the support of New York University (NYU), which will make a contribution through its research grants office, the NYU Global Initiative.



The International Research Group is structured in two levels with different degrees of participation: on the one hand is the scientific director Robert Lubar and the Executive Committee, which will assess and decide which studies into Miró should be conducted and prioritized; and on the other is the Scientific Committee, made up of specialist teams from the Research Group and beyond, who will work on the agreed contents. The subjects selected and developed by the group will be collated in publications and seminars or in exhibitions at the Joan Miró Foundation.



The Chair's other activity is the postgraduate course in Miró Studies, which is the result of collaboration between the Joan Miró Foundation and the UOC. Starting in the academic year 2014/2015, the postgraduate course will be taught by faculty who are experts in Joan Miró and members of the Research Group. It is organized into six subjects of the highest standard created specifically for this course.



The desire to raise the study of Joan Miró to an international level has led the Foundation and the UOC to develop this online course. The course's language of instruction is English, although students may also submit their work in Spanish.