The UOC strengthens links between university research and cultural and creative institutionsThe Connecting University and Business conference aims to increase the links between the research carried out at the UOC and institutions from cultural and creative fields through the industrial doctoral programme.
The UOC's doctoral programmes and research groups, companies, professionals and other bodies will have the chance to come together at this interdisciplinary conference which aims to promote collaboration and strengthen links between university research and technological development, the creative industries and the world of culture. The Connecting University and Business conference is to be held on 7 October at the Barcelona Growth Centre with support from the Government of Catalonia's industrial doctorates programme.
The conference will serve to highlight the potential of the industrial doctorates programme for knowledge transfer in the cultural and creative sectors. Likewise, the idea is to present the activities developed at the UOC and its doctoral school and research institutes - the IN3 and the eLearn Center - with regard to producing doctoral theses in the fields of creativity, digital culture and the information and knowledge society.
Strengthening university-business collaboration
The conference will include a roundtable of "provocations" on co-creation and new forms of university-business relations to encourage the professionals from the sector, members of the research groups and students on the new industrial doctorates programme to share their experiences.
The companies taking part include Berepublic, Goteo, Hangar, In-Edit, Inqbarna, Lottarox Group, La Mandarina de Newton, Mobile World Capital, Mortensen, Pickdpack, World Sensing and Zzzinc.