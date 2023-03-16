The UOC participates in DocsBarcelona with a session on interactive documentaries and transmediaCoinciding with the DocsBarcelona festival, the Universitat Oberta de Catalunya (Open University of Catalonia, UOC) is organizing the roundtable "The New Frontiers of Transmedia and Interactive Documentary". The session has been jointly prepared by the Mediaccions research group at the UOC's IN3 institute, Interdocs, the festival section devoted to interactive documentaries, and StoryCodeBCN, an academic and professional think tank specialized in transmedia and new narratives. It will feature national and international experts, who will discuss the social, cultural and industrial implications of this new type of documentary.
By Anna Torres
As explained by Antoni Roig, director of the UOC's postgraduate programme on Innovation in the Creation of Audiovisual Content, "There are many ways to understand the concept of transmedia, but one good starting point is Carlos Scolari's approach, which associates it with a type of storytelling in which the story unfolds over multiple media and communication platforms and in which some consumers play an active role in helping it grow."
According to Roig, "The field of documentaries has been particularly given to experimentation with new interactive and transmedia formats, largely due to the support of leading institutions, such as the National Film Board in Canada or Arte in Europe. The Catalan Broadcasting Company (CCMA) was a pioneer in our country with the project Guernica: pintura de guerra (Guernica: War Paint), while RTVE, the Spanish Radio and Television Corporation, recently received considerable attention for RTVE Lab. Other stand-out initiatives in the field of interactive documentaries and transmedia include i-Docs (United Kingdom) and Interdocs, the recently created section of DocsBarcelona."
The speakers to participate in the roundtable are Mandy Rose (University of the West of England/iDocs), Eva Domínguez (UPF/iDocs), Ricardo Villa (RTVE Lab), Àlex Badia (Barret Films) and Serrana Torres and Tània Balló (Intropiamedia). It will be moderated by Antoni Roig.
Following the roundtable discussion, from approximately 8 pm to 9 pm, a series of interactive non-fiction and transmedia film projects by students from various Catalan universities will be presented.
The event will be held on Thursday, 29 May, from 6 pm to 9 pm, in the MediaTic building (c/ Roc Boronat, 117, Barcelona).