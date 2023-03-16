By Anna Torres





As explained by Antoni Roig, director of the UOC's postgraduate programme on Innovation in the Creation of Audiovisual Content, "There are many ways to understand the concept of transmedia, but one good starting point is Carlos Scolari's approach, which associates it with a type of storytelling in which the story unfolds over multiple media and communication platforms and in which some consumers play an active role in helping it grow."



According to Roig, "The field of documentaries has been particularly given to experimentation with new interactive and transmedia formats, largely due to the support of leading institutions, such as the National Film Board in Canada or Arte in Europe. The Catalan Broadcasting Company (CCMA) was a pioneer in our country with the project Guernica: pintura de guerra (Guernica: War Paint), while RTVE, the Spanish Radio and Television Corporation, recently received considerable attention for RTVE Lab. Other stand-out initiatives in the field of interactive documentaries and transmedia include i-Docs (United Kingdom) and Interdocs, the recently created section of DocsBarcelona."



The speakers to participate in the roundtable are Mandy Rose (University of the West of England/iDocs), Eva Domínguez (UPF/iDocs), Ricardo Villa (RTVE Lab), Àlex Badia (Barret Films) and Serrana Torres and Tània Balló (Intropiamedia). It will be moderated by Antoni Roig.



Following the roundtable discussion, from approximately 8 pm to 9 pm, a series of interactive non-fiction and transmedia film projects by students from various Catalan universities will be presented.



The event will be held on Thursday, 29 May, from 6 pm to 9 pm, in the MediaTic building (c/ Roc Boronat, 117, Barcelona).