Jaume Kulisevsky, new director of the UOC's Health Sciences Department

Kulisevsky was one of the professionals presented to the media during the most recent TV3 La Marató telethon to raise funds for neurodegenerative diseases. He is one of the leading experts in the field in Spain and internationally. He is a professor of Neurology at the Universitat Autònoma de Barcelona (UAB), and he founded and directed the Parkinson's and Movement Disorders Unit in the Sant Pau Hospital Neurology Service.



He has been accredited for advanced research by the Catalan University System Quality Agency and has written nearly 200 scientific articles, most which have been published in prestigious international neurology journals. He is also the author of over 20 book chapters and educational publications.



He leads the CIBERNED research group on neurodegenerative diseases and coordinates the UAB master's degree in Diagnostics and Neuropsychological Rehabilitation. He is also director of the Santa Creu i Sant Pau Hospital Research Institute, work which provided him with wide-ranging experience of corporate management, interaction between the public and private sector, and management of research, development and innovation teams and strategy.



The UOC's Health Sciences Department was opened in October 2010 and to date had been led by Dr José Esteban.