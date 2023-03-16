Grants for six students on the master's degree in ICT Security

The agreement was signed by UOC President Josep A. Planell and the Chair and trustee of the Foundation Josep Dueso at 6 pm on Wednesday 21 May at the Foundation's offices.



"This agreement is recognition of the University's educational model and the quality of its programmes. It represents a clear boost for specialized and professional lifelong learning. We are very pleased that a foundation that promotes technological and scientific innovation should value the talent and efforts of our students and aid them in their professional careers," explained the director of the master's degree, Helena Rifà.





Awards for the three best projects



As well as the grants, this agreement also covers funding for another award to be given to the three best final projects produced by UOC IT, Multimedia and Telecommunications students. The awards will be given out at the end of the academic year.



The Ramon Molinas Foundation's mission is to promote and back science, especially technological and scientific innovation and any kind of healthcare activity.



The UOC aims to establish agreements with companies and institutions that share its objectives and values to create a network of relations that allows for the sharing of experiences focusing on professional development and increasing organizations' competitiveness within the framework of the knowledge society.