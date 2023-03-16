Nine out of ten students would recommend the UOC

The study also showed that those surveyed at the UOC had much more professional experience than the average in Spain and Europe, which is another sign of the unique nature of students at online universities. According to the data, 82.4% of those surveyed at the UOC had professional experience linked to their studies, while the average in Spain and Europe is under 60%. Likewise, students on courses that are not related to their professional experience, at 86.8%, is far higher than the average in Spain and Europe of 60%.



When it comes to assessment of the University, those surveyed rated the service and advice received most highly, followed by the faculty, the practicality of the courses, the quality and availability of the technological infrastructure and the activities for students.



Those surveyed were very satisfied with, and placed great importance on, a series of indicators regarding university performance including professional and teaching competence, the levels of motivation and desire to help, the practicality of the contents and the levels of availability. There are also a series of indicators with a level of satisfaction that is far higher than their perceived level of importance, such as a rapid response to questions, varied and up-to-date reading, availability of places with computers, opening hours or university policy, among others.