10/22/15 · Institutional
The group was set up by decision of the EUA Council in January 2015 in order to expand the work of the EUA's Expert Working Group on Open Access created in 2007 as the result of requests from its university membership that EUA act as an independent stakeholder for universities in the growing policy debate on open access to scientific publishing. This working group proposed a series of recommendations which were adopted by the EUA Council in 2008. In 2012, in the context of the Memorandum of Understanding signed between EUA and the European Commission, EUA established a task force on Open Access, composed of experts representing three national rectors' conferences, with the aim of monitoring developments in the area.
Marta Aymerich appointed member of the EUA's Science 2.0/Open Science Expert GroupMarta Aymerich, UOC Vice President for Strategic Planning and Research, has been appointed to the European University Association (EUA) Expert Group on Science 2.0/Open Science.
The group was set up by decision of the EUA Council in January 2015 in order to expand the work of the EUA's Expert Working Group on Open Access created in 2007 as the result of requests from its university membership that EUA act as an independent stakeholder for universities in the growing policy debate on open access to scientific publishing. This working group proposed a series of recommendations which were adopted by the EUA Council in 2008. In 2012, in the context of the Memorandum of Understanding signed between EUA and the European Commission, EUA established a task force on Open Access, composed of experts representing three national rectors' conferences, with the aim of monitoring developments in the area.
The Science 2.0/Open Science Expert Group is to pick up on the efforts of the working group and task force and aims to go further and also look at open access to research publications and research data; text and data mining; big data, and other areas related to the EU Digital Agenda.
The members of the Expert Group have been nominated by the national rectors' conferences forming part of EUA. Aymerich, thus, has been appointed member of the group on behalf of the Conferencia de Rectores de las Universidades Españolas (Conference of Rectors of Spanish Universities, CRUE). The first meeting of the EUA Expert Group on Science 2.0/Open Science took place in late September in Brussels.