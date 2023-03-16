Marta Aymerich appointed member of the EUA's Science 2.0/Open Science Expert Group

Marta Aymerich, UOC Vice President for Strategic Planning and Research, has been appointed to the European University Association (EUA) Expert Group on Science 2.0/Open Science.



The group was set up by decision of the EUA Council in January 2015 in order to expand the work of the EUA's Expert Working Group on Open Access created in 2007 as the result of requests from its university membership that EUA act as an independent stakeholder for universities in the growing policy debate on open access to scientific publishing. This working group proposed a series of recommendations which were adopted by the EUA Council in 2008. In 2012, in the context of the Memorandum of Understanding signed between EUA and the European Commission, EUA established a task force on Open Access, composed of experts representing three national rectors' conferences, with the aim of monitoring developments in the area.