UOC works in aid of right to food

UOC works in aid of right to foodFrom 23 November to 1 December, the UOC is carrying out a series of initiatives to raise awareness amongst the university community of the universal right to food, the importance of not wasting food, improving nutrition and food security. Right to Food Week is in line with one of the United Nations' seventeen Sustainable Development Goals 2030, Zero Hunger, which aims to eradicate hunger.
Poor diet and malnutrition are a hindrance to people's development. In this regard, the University proposes taking action so that everyone, including the most vulnerable, has access to sufficient nutritious food all year round. To this end, in the last week of November, in-house experts will share their expertise in the subject of food and nutrition with the community.
The UOC, working closely with the FAO, has drawn up an awareness-raising programme that includes:
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collaborating with the Gran Recapte d'Aliments food drive, consisting of food donation points at the University's centres and recruiting volunteers;
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announcing a series of institutional commitments in regard to sustainable food and preventing food wastage at the University, and
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taking part in #GivingTuesday, on 1 December, a global day of giving in which the UOC will post tips and best practices in the social media to fight against food wastage with the hashtag #Right2foodUOC.