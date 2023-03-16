UOC works in aid of right to food

Poor diet and malnutrition are a hindrance to people's development. In this regard, the University proposes taking action so that everyone, including the most vulnerable, has access to sufficient nutritious food all year round. To this end, in the last week of November, in-house experts will share their expertise in the subject of food and nutrition with the community.

The UOC, working closely with the FAO , has drawn up an awareness-raising programme that includes: