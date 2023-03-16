The UOC offers access to Filmin to Communication students

This initiative has been possible because Filmin is a UOC partner and the two organisations have worked together on the postgraduate course in Audiovisual Distribution: VoD and New Business Models. Furthermore, the Faculty of Information and Communication Sciences is now able to offer this audiovisual resource as a learning tool.



With this project, the goal is to "be able to view films for analysis and use new on-demand audiovisual distribution models," says Judith Clares, academic director of the general syllabus for the postgraduate course in Audiovisual Distribution: VoD and New Business Models.



Daniel Aranda, one of the initiative's pioneers and lecturer at the Faculty of Information and Communication Sciences, assures that the "access to Filmin is necessary and is a basic ingredient of the audiovisual culture and experience that students must acquire, with the goal of enabling them to learn how to read audiovisual texts and acquire the ability to analyse several genres."





The subjects at the UOC with subscription to Filmin



At present, the subjects with access to this resource from the classroom's learning resources are: Audiovisual Expression, Theory and Practice of Audiovisual Montage, and Audiovisual Script belonging to the EHEA Bachelor's Degree in Communication. Another subject that has this learning resource is Screen Arts for the EHEA Bachelor's Degree in Humanities. For the moment, access to Filmin is for a maximum of three months and is in a pilot phase, conditional upon achieving good results and increasing the number of subjects that offer this service.



The UOC's Library and Faculty of Faculty of Information and Communication Sciences have worked together to meet the faculty's needs as regards learning resources available in the classrooms. The goal has been to make the learning process easier for students and develop innovative, professionalizing resources.