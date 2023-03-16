"Dementia is much more than brain damage"

Your first university studies were in English literature. How did you come to the world of dementia?

What challenges does dementia pose in today's societies?

What aspects of the way dementia is currently dealt with do you not like?

What have you learnt working with people with dementia?

How did you manage to help them?

How did you manage to calm her?

Is it possible for this way of doing things to become part of today's medicine?

What role does music play for those with dementia?

What advice would you give to a carer or a person who has just had Alzheimer's diagnosed?

It must be hard to lose the person you loved and for them to become a stranger.

What do you mean when you talk about "taking risks" with a person suffering from Alzheimer's?

What contribution do you think the social sciences can make to dealing with Alzheimer's?